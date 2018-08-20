Stephen Carlin - Phuket

Start From: Monday 17 September 2018, 07:30PM to Monday 17 September 2018, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Alternative Comedy Experience and fresh from his critically acclaimed run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, Stephen Carlin returns to South East Asia with his new show “The Opinionater”. Come and see why Carlin has been chosen as one of Stewart Lee’s ten best comedians ever. “Announcing the arrival of a new comedy original” ★★★★★ Herald Singapore’s hilarious and only openly gay comedian Sam See along with Britain’s Graham Whistler.comes to Phuket at Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach as part of Stand Up Asia's monthly comedy tour. They brought Doug Stanhope and Bill Bailey to Thailand and promise to bring the best international comedian to Phuket every month. Tickets on the door 600baht or else buy your (limited) early bird tickets now for only 350baht. www.ticketflap.com/stephencarlin-phuket