Step-father charged over Phuket baby’s death

PHUKET: Police have today confirmed that the step-father of a 21-month-old baby who died yesterday (Aug 9) after being repeatedly beaten with a broom handle has been charged in connection with the death.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 10 August 2018, 11:34AM

Cherng Talay Police Chief Col Serm Kwannimit interrogates Aphilak Anukarn at the scene of the crime. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Cherng Talay Police Chief Col Serm Kwannimit confirmed today (Aug 10) that following an examination of the body, doctors found green bruises covering many areas of 21-month-old Thanawat ‘Captain’ Jan-On’s body.

Col Serm said that it is possible that 28-year-old Aphilak Anukarn got mad as he needed to take care of his own child and Captain at the same time.

Aphilak admitted to police that he started hitting Captain on Sunday afternoon (Aug 5) and this continued until Wednesday evening (Aug 8) when he hit the baby boy even harder.

“Captain was naughty and this caused me to get angry and hit him to death,” Aphilak told police.

During a search of the house where Aphilak resides, officers found a broom handle 70 centimetres long and 1.5cm in diameter.

Officers kept the broom as evidence.

The body of Captain has been taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Surat Thani for a full body reexamination.

Aphilak has been charged with battery causing death.

Police began questioning Aphilak yesterday after captain died at Thalang Hospital early yesterday morning (Aug 9).

Staff at the Emergency Room of Thalang Hospital notified Thalang Police that Captain' Jan-On had died at 5:15am.

 

 

