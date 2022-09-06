Steeper fines put on hold for three months

BANGKOK: Traffic police will push back the enforcement of new traffic fines for three months, citing more time being needed to publicise the new fine rates.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 6 September 2022, 09:03AM

Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Pol Gen Preecha Charoensahayanon, deputy director of the Traffic Operations Centre of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), revealed that the amended Land Traffic Act was endorsed yesterday (Sept 5), but before enforcement begins teams of officers will embark on a public awareness campaign, reports the Bangkok Post.

“The new amended traffic law carries fines of up to B4,000 for running a red light or violating the speed limit but, during this transition period, officers will issue tickets of no more than B500 along with a warning that subsequent fines will be much steeper,” said Pol Gen Preecha.

The new penalties will usher in fines of between B1,000 and B4,000 for driving at speeds exceeding the legal limit, jumping red lights at intersections and failing to stop at a pedestrian crossing, added Pol Gen Preecha.

Motorists convicted of drunk driving will face a jail term of up to one year and/or a fine of B5,000 to B20,000. If they repeat the offence within two years, they will face a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of B50,000 to B100,000.

“Records of those convicted for drunk driving before Sept 5 will not be applicable to the new fine rates. The new regulations will only be imposed upon crimes and violations committed from Sept 5 onwards,” added Pol Gen Preecha.

He also said that the fine rate will double for repeat offenders. Moreover, officers will issue tickets via the Police Ticket Management (PTM) database which determines fine rates controlled by RTP, endorsing the same fine rates nationwide.