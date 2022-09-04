Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Staying in Thailand just got a bit easier with LTR Visas

Staying in Thailand just got a bit easier with LTR Visas

Starting this month, wealthy expats will be given another option to live, work, and invest in Thailand via the upcoming Long-term Resident (LTR) Visa program which will allow those who meet the program’s requirements to stay in the country for up to 10 years. 


By The Phuket News

Sunday 4 September 2022, 03:41PM

Who will be Eligible for LTR Visa Program in Thailand?

Who will be Eligible for LTR Visa Program in Thailand?

Meeting the eligibility criteria. (Click to enlarge.)

Meeting the eligibility criteria. (Click to enlarge.)

« »

The program aims to give expats a more streamlined way of staying in the country, doing away with many of the yearly and quarterly reporting requirements imposed on regular Non-B visa holders. Holders of an LTR Visa will also be eligible for several other benefits that are not given to regular visa holders.

What is the Long-term Resident Visa Program?

The LTR program is the Thai government’s latest initiative for attracting high-net-worth individuals and highly skilled workers into the country amid the rise of remote work. As Thailand is already home to multinational corporations and has an active incubator and startup community, the government hopes that the additional benefits given by the program will attract new ‘high potential’ residents who will not only bring technologies and skills into the country but also contribute to domestic spending, fueling Thailand’s post COVID-19 economic recovery. The government aims to attract at least one million wealthy or highly skilled individuals through this program.

What are the benefits of the LTR Visa Program?

The program provides qualified individuals and their dependents a stay visa in Thailand that will be valid for five years and extendable by another five, giving it a total validity period of 10 years. Holders will also be entitled to several benefits which can be split between tax and non-tax incentives. 

Tax Incentives:

  • Tax exemptions on all income generated overseas.
  • Discounted personal income tax rate of 17% per year for highly skilled professionals.

Non-Tax Incentives

  • Fast track services at airports.
  • Use of the one-stop service center for visa and work permit renewals.
  • Digital work permit.
  • Reporting of address every year rather than every 90 days.
  • Exemption from the 4:1 Thai-to-Expat employee ratio.

The Office of the Board of Investment states that LTR visas are available for five types of foreigners: Wealthy Global Citizens, Digital Nomads, Wealthy Pensioners, Highly Skilled Individuals, and their Dependents. Each type is subject to differing requirements.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Applying for an LTR Visa

Applying for an LTR visa involves numerous steps and meeting various prerequisites. It is important to keep in mind that this is not an expedited program, meaning it will take time for applicants to prove they meet the qualifications, submit the right documents, and then go through the formal review to get to a final approval. This can be complex. 

The documents required for each type of LTR visa vary; and even among applicants under the same category, requirements are considered on a case-by-case basis. To ensure the likelihood that your application gets approved, it is important to get the help of experts in the field who will check your eligibility, ensure that you meet all the criteria before applying and submit the correct applications.

Silk Legal is familiar with the complexities of this new program, on top of other visa programs, and can help you better understand what you need to do and the documents you need to submit to secure your LTR visa.

For any questions you may have about the program, please reach out to us at info@silklegal.com. Our team will be ready to help you.

By Dr Paul Crosio

Read more at https://silklegal.com/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-new-ltr-visa-program-in-thailand/

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket rains fail to dampen Baba Wedding Festival
Governor expedites flood assistance
Phuket Opinion: All the right moves
Russians bid farewell to Gorbachev, but without Putin
Mountain B pub inferno death toll rises to 23
Fuel leak sees launch of NASA’s Artemis rocket scrubbed again
‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers
Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers
Traffic fines to increase from Monday
Disaster officials on flood standby
NASA Moon launch to attract up to 400,000 visitors
B1bn additional pay approved for COVID workers
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi sentenced to three years for electoral fraud
Food, water distributed as Phuket flights resume
Floods batter northern Phuket

 

Phuket community
‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

Comical. First, teach this guy what "mafia" means. Second, why give this guy any space to...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: All the right moves

Good news just as long as these airlines haven't based any decision on anything proclaimed by TA...(Read More)

Governor expedites flood assistance

Remember, 2 or 3 years ago, when the Prime Minister said there'd be no more flooding in Thailand...(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

He is actually correct- the real mafia have some standards - these guys are just thugs not worthy o...(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

Now there has been so much negative talk about Phuket in Norwegian newspapers in recent months that ...(Read More)

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

I drive over the Chalong circle several times a day, wear helmet instead of swimming trunks, carry t...(Read More)

Governor expedites flood assistance

All small boats should not go to sea. They are stand by, needed during next time 3 hours rain period...(Read More)

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

The Chalong police station cops are so keen to 'function' at Chalong Circle that they now ev...(Read More)

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

Fines for those that drive backwards??? Usually it is called reversing which is perfectly legal. Tha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: All the right moves

Management Phuket FantaSea used the quiet Covid period well by renovating, extending, preparing it f...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
Cassia Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
The 8 Pool Villa
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
BDO Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Barketek
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Fastship Phuket

 