BANGKOK: General Prem Tinsulanonda, statesman and President of the Privy Council, died peacefully at Phramongkutklao Hospital this morning (May 26).

politics

By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 May 2019, 11:45AM

Gen Prem Tinsulanonda. August 26, 1920 – May 26, 2019.

After suffering a heart seizures at about 5am, he was rushed to Phramongkutklao Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9am. He was 98 years old, reported Post Today. (See here.)

Gen Prem served as the 16th Prime Minister of Thailand, leading three administrations from 1980 to 1988.

The son of a warden at Songkhla Prison, Gen Prem is credited with ending communist insurgency in Thailand and igniting economic growth.

Gen Prem announced his retirement from national politics on Aug 4, 1988. He was installed as Privy Councilor by royal order of King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Aug 23, 1988, and was President of the Privy Council by Sept 4 that year

During the reign of King Bhumibol, Gen Prem as President of the Privy Council was perceived as the “voice of the king”. He openly promoted many of King Bhumibol’s projects and self-sufficiency policies, including those related to education, drug suppression, poverty and national unity.

Gen Prem served as Regent of Thailand from the death of King Bhumibol on Oct 13, 2016, until the proclamation of His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn as King on Dec 1, 2016.

He was among the handful of people present in person to witness the marriage of His Majesty King Vachiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun and Queen Suthida on May 1 this year. Gen Prem was also asked to sign the marriage registration papers.

Gen Prem is well known for his love of boxing and football, and often granted audiences with sportsmen and women before travelling for major competitions to encourage and the support the athletes and teams.

He was also known well for being a family man, and enjoying writing musical comositions.