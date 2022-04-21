State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed

PHUKET: Of 775 CCTV cameras across the island connected to Phuket’s surveillance network, 617 are usable, a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall was told yesterday (Apr 20).

technologytourismSafety

By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 April 2022, 11:38AM

The news came at an inspection visit by Paphasmon Amralikit, Inspector-General of the Prime Minister’s Office Government Inspectorate Area 6 office, in Phuket yesterday (Apr 20) to review government expenditure under a budget of B18 million.

Phuket’s CCTV network, which has been instrumental in apprehending many criminals, in both high-profile and low-profile cases, has been rolled out over years through a slew of projects assigned to a wide range of law-enforcement and government agency offices explained a report of the meeting by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

However, the report gave a breakdown of only selected projects through which CCTV public surveillance cameras have been installed across the island.

The provincial government project comprises 120 CCTV cameras and four licence-plate capture systems, while an automated traffic-monitoring system includes 37 licence-plate cameras and 31 general surveillance CCTV cameras, the report said.

Surveillance at the Tha Chatchai checkpoint for screening people coming onto or leaving the island is provided through 14 cameras and a “Smart Card” system that feed directly to the Phuket Provincial Police’s “Command Center and Command Control” system. The surveillance at the checkpoint includes three licence-plate detection cameras, four face-detection cameras and seven general surveillance cameras.

Phase 1 of the Phuket Smart City project has seen 30 licence-plate detection cameras and five general surveillance cameras installed across the island, while Phase 2 of the Phuket Smart City has seen a further 20 licence-plate cameras and 16 general surveillance cameras installed.

Connected to the government’s surveillance network are a further 128 cameras operated by the Tourist Police and 547 cameras installed by local government (municipalities and OrBorTor), including 130 cameras installed by Kathu Municipality, 84 cameras installed by Phuket City Municipality and 330 cameras installed by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO).