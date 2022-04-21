tengoku
State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed

PHUKET: Of 775 CCTV cameras across the island connected to Phuket’s surveillance network, 617 are usable, a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall was told yesterday (Apr 20).

technologytourismSafety
By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 April 2022, 11:38AM

The news came at an inspection visit by Paphasmon Amralikit, Inspector-General of the Prime Minister’s Office Government Inspectorate Area 6 office, in Phuket yesterday (Apr 20) to review government expenditure under a budget of B18 million.

Phuket’s CCTV network, which has been instrumental in apprehending many criminals, in both high-profile and low-profile cases, has been rolled out over years through a slew of projects assigned to a wide range of law-enforcement and government agency offices explained a report of the meeting by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

However, the report gave a breakdown of only selected projects through which CCTV public surveillance cameras have been installed across the island.

The provincial government project comprises 120 CCTV cameras and four licence-plate capture systems, while an automated traffic-monitoring system includes 37 licence-plate cameras and 31 general surveillance CCTV cameras, the report said.

Surveillance at the Tha Chatchai checkpoint for screening people coming onto or leaving the island is provided through 14 cameras and a “Smart Card” system that feed directly to the Phuket Provincial Police’s “Command Center and Command Control” system. The surveillance at the checkpoint includes three licence-plate detection cameras, four face-detection cameras and seven general surveillance cameras.

Phase 1 of the Phuket Smart City project has seen 30 licence-plate detection cameras and five general surveillance cameras installed across the island, while Phase 2 of the Phuket Smart City has seen a further 20 licence-plate cameras and 16 general surveillance cameras installed.

Connected to the government’s surveillance network are a further 128 cameras operated by the Tourist Police and 547 cameras installed by local government (municipalities and OrBorTor), including 130 cameras installed by Kathu Municipality, 84 cameras installed by Phuket City Municipality and 330 cameras installed by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO).

Fascinated | 21 April 2022 - 12:32:59 

Further to this when the two chinese girls were killed on the main street in Kamala about three years ago byw a concrete truck it was a private camera that provided the evidence, not that there was ever a follow-up.

Fascinated | 21 April 2022 - 12:31:46 

Millions have been squandered on CCTV projects over the years- its all been about lining pockets. Remember the Kamala traffic light camera fiasco with no money to print tickets yet they TOLD people! Anything happens on the main drag in Kamala with the other cameras and get 'sorry, not working' from the cops. Seem to work when a Thai has the upper hand though. Massive lucrative money pit.

CaptainJack69 | 21 April 2022 - 12:26:06 

License plate cameras aren't much use when so many people out there are deliberately obscuring their number plates. Why aren't Thai police doing anything about that? Surely it should be a huge money spinner for them? Instead they just stop every Caucasian on a motorbike.

 

