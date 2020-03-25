State of emergency starts tomorrow

THAILAND: A meeting of Thailand’s cabinet today has approved a proposal to enforce an Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations for one month, to cope with the spread of COVID-19.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 25 March 2020, 10:47AM

Cabinet has agreed to invoke an emergency decree for one month to combat COVID-19. Photo: NNT

The Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, said the cabinet meeting, which was held via video conference for the first time, endorsed measures to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting agreed to declare a state of emergency from March 26 to April 26, 2020, and a COVID-19 center for the resolution of the emergency situation will oversee the operations.

Heads of government agencies are tasked with developing solutions and proposing them to the Prime Minister for further consideration. All relevant units will integrate their work, and related committees will be set up once the decree is in force.

A meeting of all units will take place every day at 9:30 a.m. They will provide information and updates to the general public and the government will make announcements to support the country’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Gen. Prayut said the government is doing everything in the best interest of the people, and asked everyone to cooperate, following the declaration of the state of emergency.

People in risk areas should not return to their home provinces at this time. If they have to travel, they are required to go through the screening process. It is important for the public to receive information from the government only.

The Prime Minister assured the public that government has been making preparations, such as setting up field hospitals and making sure that there are enough medical supplies.