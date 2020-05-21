BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

State of emergency set to stay

State of emergency set to stay

BANGKOK: The emergency decree looks set to continue for another month as security authorities are still "not confident" about the COVID-19 situation following the easing of the lockdown since early this month, a military source says.

COVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 21 May 2020, 08:18AM

The area near the Defence Ministry is quiet two hours after the curfew began at 10pm on April 22, 2020. Photo:  Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

The area near the Defence Ministry is quiet two hours after the curfew began at 10pm on April 22, 2020. Photo:  Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

Their stance was revealed as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday (May 20) met military top brass to address the COVID-19 outbreak that was "wreaking havoc on people from all walks of life", the source told the Bangkok Post..

The source said military chiefs are ready to act in line with the government’s wishes if it decides to extend the decree. Staunch enforcement will continue until the pandemic eases off, the source said.

The National Security Council, the National Intelligence Agency and military agencies have been keeping a close watch on the easing of business shutdowns since May 17, a day which saw large numbers of people flocking to shopping malls.

According to the source, security agencies are worried over the impact on public health if the state of emergency does not continue when the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) allows more businesses and activities to reopen in June.

In this "phase 2 easing period", the government needs to wait for at least 14 days to assess whether new lockdown easing will lead to further COVID-19 outbreaks.

Without the executive decree, the source said, the CCSA will be dissolved and the government will lack the legal tools, including shutdowns and a curfew, it has used since March 26 to quickly contain the spread of novel coronavirus should further action be necessary.

In the view of security authorities, the enforcement of the Communicable Diseases Act alone is not enough as legal power will be mostly exercised by the Public Health Ministry.

This is different from the ongoing CCSA management with Gen Prayut authorised to give a "single command" integrating the work of both security and health officials.

National Security Council Secretary-General Somsak Roongsita said he will call a meeting today on the executive decree enforcement, which is due to end on May 31, between security officers and representatives from health and business sectors.

Whether to further enforce the law will depend largely on the "actual COVID-19 situation", he said. The mostly one-digit infection rates a day which are being reported at the moment are the result of strict measures under the decree last month, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

LALALA | 21 May 2020 - 09:04:14 

If it will stay so its only another proof that LOS totalitarian government is abusing power.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Drug raids net 1.5kg of ya ice, 6,500 meth pills
Phuket businesses reopening much welcomed, but a long way to go
Finance Ministry to sell THAI shares
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stuck for 3 months at BKK airport, finally going home! || May 20
Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases
Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen
Electricity outages to affect Kata, Koh Siray
Teenage motorbike thieves arrested
Cabinet gives nod to THAI rehab
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Skeletal remains found on beach! Calls for castration of rapists! Online learning’s bumpy start? || May 19
Scientists in China claim new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’
Phuket’s latest COVID case a Patong shopping centre staffer
China offers farmers cash to give up wildlife trade
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases in latest report, total holds at 225

 

Phuket community
Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen

Correction: spare /not spear....(Read More)

Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen

@ThorFinger Please spear us from another boring episode....(Read More)

State of emergency set to stay

If it will stay so its only another proof that LOS totalitarian government is abusing power....(Read More)

Scientists in China claim new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

Possible Kurt... so do ALL governments, even and especially in so called democratic societies....(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

I love Phuket in this kind of situation. No tourists are wonderful....(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stuck for 3 months at BKK airport, finally going home! || May 20

Don't understand the mentality here. And the "Lowlife comment"! Stronger baht, less ...(Read More)

Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen

Our intrepid little group feel a gentle 2nd little breeze whip up. Quick men, make sure the fire d...(Read More)

Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen

A worldwide problem: Ooh look, theirs a little fire here quick, put it out. Don't use your hand...(Read More)

Scientists in China claim new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

It is possible that China scientists are ordered by their Government to say/publish what the Governm...(Read More)

Bangkok-Phuket buses slated for June 1

@ lovingPhuket. . A 1 hour flight from BKK to Phuket is more health dangerous than a 12 hour bus rid...(Read More)

 

BB and B
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand

 