State banks to offer free meals to needy

THAILAND: The Ministry of Finance is planning to fund meal handouts at state banks to help people across the kingdom impacted by COVID-19.

CoronavirusCOVID-19economics

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 27 June 2020, 11:00AM

“All we can do is try to make the economy move forward and reduce the impact of the economic recession,” said Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana. Photo: Bangkok Post

Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said boxes of food will be handed out at the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, Government Housing Bank, Government Savings Bank and Krungthai Bank.

“We do not know when the COVID-19 pandemic will end. All we can do is try to make the economy move forward and reduce the impact of the economic recession,” Mr Uttama said.

“Offering free meals to people is one way to help alleviate the burden,” he added.

Mr Uttama did not say when exactly the food will be distributed, but state bank executives have been ordered to survey COVID-19’s economic impact in their areas. The Ministry of Finance plans to disburse funds so the banks can purchase the food after their assessments are complete.

Apart from doling out free food, the Finance Ministry is preparing to stimulate employment through the use of a B400 billion loan approved by the government to cushion COVID-19’s economic impact. Mr Uttama said the loan will be used to stimulate local economies and make them sustainable.

“The B400bn loan will fund projects in line with ‘the sufficiency economy philosophy’,” he said.