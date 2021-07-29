State agencies to waive fines for contractors falling behind construction schedules

BANGKOK: The Comptroller-General Department has revealed that state agencies may consider waiving fines for private companies which have fallen behind construction schedules due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 29 July 2021, 05:31PM

Comptroller-General Prapas Kong-ied. Photo: NNT

Department Director-General Prapas Kong-ied said, although the department has already sent formal letters to inform state agencies that they can waive fines for contractors, some state agencies were concerned that giving the contractors a waiver could put them at risk of violating related procurement rules and fined contractors, reports state news agency NNT.

The Cabinet had discussed this issue and requested that the department make it clearer to state agencies, so they can consider a waiver, said Mr Prapas.

Mr Prapas added that state agencies must prudently consider any waivers, as some contractors might use the impact of the pandemic as an excuse. The waiver must only be given to projects which state agencies ordered to be halted due to the outbreak.