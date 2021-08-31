The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Start of ‘new era’ for Thai football leagues

Start of ‘new era’ for Thai football leagues

FOOTBALL: Four days before the 2021/22 season kick-off, the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) announced yesterday (Aug 30) the domestic leagues are entering a “new era”.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 31 August 2021, 09:31AM

The Football Association of Thailand kicks off a “new era” for domestic leagues at a virtual press conference yesterday (Aug 30). Photo: Bangkok Post

The Football Association of Thailand kicks off a “new era” for domestic leagues at a virtual press conference yesterday (Aug 30). Photo: Bangkok Post

First of all, the top flight - Thai League 1 - has been rebranded the Revo Thai League with Toyota Motor Thailand remaining a major sponsor, FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang said.

Matches will be shown live on Channel 5 and PPTV, and via AIS Play online and smartphone platforms, Somyot added.

He said the new season, which opens on Friday, will begin with a “bang”.

“They [the teams] will fiercely fight [for the title] and give happiness to fans,” Somyot told a virtual press conference.

The start of the season has been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the beginning of the season, matches will be played behind closed doors with teams in the “dark-red provinces” including Bangkok playing their home games in other areas.

Thai League CEO Korrawee Pritsananantakul said this is a “new era” of Thai football.

UWC Thailand

Opta has been hired to collect data as fans can find information on clubs, players and other things, he said.

He said the FAT will push for all clubs in every league to have proper licences to lift the standard of Thai football.

The Thai League 1 champions and the FA Cup winners will earn automatic berths in the group stage of the AFC Champions League while the second- and third-placed sided in the top flight will play in the ACL play-offs.

BG Pathum United won their first ever top flight title last season ahead of Buriram and Port.

After guiding the Rabbits to the Thai League 1 crown, coach Dusit Chalermsan left for Thai League 2 side Rajpracha before joining Port.

Pathum are now coached by Australian coach Aurelio Vidmar who helped them reach the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League recently.

Promoted sides are Nongbua Pitchaya, Chiangmai United and Khon Kaen United.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pongsakorn wins first gold for Thais
Belgium Grand Prix cancelled due to rain
Liverpool held by 10-man Chelsea, Arsenal thrashed
Verstappen pips Russell for pole at Spa
Man United agree deal with Juventus for Ronaldo return
UAE paralympian getting by with a little help from his Phuket friends
Liverpool on the ‘luk out’ as rampaging Rom returns
Saysunee seals first medal for Thais
Phuket’s ‘Lobster’ to tackle Blue Dragon League
Questions to be answered in F1’s big finish
Golfers swinging happy as tournament play returns to Blue Canyon
Tokyo Paralympics open after year’s virus delay
Thais target big haul at Paralympics
Nualphan vows to regain lost glory
‘Dominant’ Lukaku bullies Arsenal into submission for Chelsea

 

Phuket community
Phuket COVID restrictions extended

We should all be grateful to lelecuneo! ...(Read More)

Censure debate kicks off

Dog and pony show- no way will this have any effect. With over 200 'appointed' senators we a...(Read More)

Phuket marks 256 new COVID cases on one day

Wasting time on a few foreign tourists is worthwhile if it is a step towards opening up at end of th...(Read More)

COVID patients flee Phuket field hospital

Sitting in Mission Hospital waiting room and 4 foreigners have masks not even covering the top of th...(Read More)

Phuket marks 256 new COVID cases on one day

The daily rising number of Phuket Covid cases proof many things. Not enough Thai/migrant people are ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Punishing tourists for wanting a drink

These are not rules based on facts - No one in hailand can prove that any of the masures that has be...(Read More)

Dine-in customers to help restaurants recover 50% of income

Nice chat about %%% 'sales volume. But luckily CCSA put the finger on the wound. Many staff all ...(Read More)

Censure debate kicks off

With support of new training jets, tanks, armored vehicles, etc., a prime minister who govern from t...(Read More)

COVID patients flee Phuket field hospital

@PJ, Healthy people being tested positive can be people who somehow have immunity or are vaccinated....(Read More)

Fears mount cops will shield ‘Joe Ferrari’

@2718e.com. Police is doing her job by 'making a case' and present that to prosecutor. ( or ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Phuket

 