Stars of SEA Games, Asean Para Games rewarded

SEA GAMES: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hosted a reception for the 2023 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and Asean Para Games athletes and officials at Government House in Bangkok yesterday (July 6) to celebrate their achievements at the Cambodia tournaments.

SEA-GamesAsean-Para-Games

By Bangkok Post

Friday 7 July 2023 02:00 PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha poses for photos with Thai SEA Games athletes and officials during a reception at Government House yesterday (July 6). Photo: Supplied via Bangkok Post

A total sum of B338,555,000 in cash rewards were handed out to the athletes and sport associations for their performances in Cambodia, reports the Bangkok Post.

The athletes from 38 sports associations who took part in the SEA Games received nearly B240mn cash awards while the Asean Para Games athletes from four sports associations got around B100mn.

Among the sports associations that had the biggest payday were takraw (B29,070,000), rowing and canoeing (B26,880,000), hockey (B24,570,000), swimming (B15,037,500), cricket (B20,475,000) and athletics (B15,750,000).

The Sports Association for the Disabled of Thailand received B66,500,000.

“I see some familiar faces today. We’ve met several times already,” said Prayut.

“It is again my pleasure to reward all of you [athletes] with these cash incentives.

“In the name of the Thai government and the Thai people, I would like to congratulate you all for your success. I hope you continue to improve your performance,” the outgoing prime minister added.

“I would also like to encourage athletes, team managers and all the people involved in bringing home the success. This showed your determination, discipline and I hope these awards will encourage you to continue to work hard for your country and bring more success.

“The government is ready to support you in order to improve the potential of Thai athletes.

“For those who did not win any medals, I urge you to continue to train hard, improve your performance.”

The Thai SEA Games contingent finished second in the overall medal standings, with 108 gold, 95 silver and 108 bronze medals while the Asean Para Games team also finished second overall, bringing home 127 gold, 109 silver and 93 bronze medals.