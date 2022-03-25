Stargazers set sights for triple-planet ‘cosmic communion’

PHUKET: Stargazers in Phuket are in for a treat as Venus, Mars, Saturn and the Moon will all be traversing the same patch of sky before dawn early Monday morning (Mar 28).



By The Phuket News

Saturday 26 March 2022, 10:00AM

The planets’ positions in the sky when looking directly east before dawn tomorrow through Monday according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand. Image: NARIT

The phenomenon will be best viewed from 4:30am to 6am, explained Lee Beeley, a retired PhD chemist and astronomy hobbyist living in Phuket.

“The planets and the moon will be closely grouped together. I have been living in Phuket for 16 years and I don’t remember anything as good as this for a very long time,” he said.

Venus will be very bright, with Mars and Saturn easily identifiable nearby. The Moon, currently going through its waning gibbous phase, will be shining as a sliver crescent.

“Anywhere on the East coast away from light pollution should be a good vantage point,” explained Lee, who will be taking up his viewing position at Laem Sai near the airport.

“Cape Panwa and anywhere on the east coast should be good. Near the Supalai Scenic Bay Resort near Ao Por is a good viewing location,” he added.

Stargazers should be looking directly East to witness the phenomenon, Lee said.

“Before dawn is an excellent time to see this, as there is very little haze,” he explained.

Sunday and Tuesday (Mar 27 and Mar 29) should also be good.

All Phuket needs is clear skies, he added.