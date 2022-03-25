BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Stargazers set sights for triple-planet ‘cosmic communion’

PHUKET: Stargazers in Phuket are in for a treat as Venus, Mars, Saturn and the Moon will all be traversing the same patch of sky before dawn early Monday morning (Mar 28).


By The Phuket News

Saturday 26 March 2022, 10:00AM

The planets’ positions in the sky when looking directly east before dawn tomorrow through Monday according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand. Image: NARIT

The phenomenon will be best viewed from 4:30am to 6am, explained Lee Beeley, a retired PhD chemist and astronomy hobbyist living in Phuket.

“The planets and the moon will be closely grouped together. I have been living in Phuket for 16 years and I don’t remember anything as good as this for a very long time,” he said.

Venus will be very bright, with Mars and Saturn easily identifiable nearby. The Moon, currently going through its waning gibbous phase, will be shining as a sliver crescent.

“Anywhere on the East coast away from light pollution should be a good vantage point,” explained Lee, who will be taking up his viewing position at Laem Sai near the airport.

“Cape Panwa and anywhere on the east coast should be good. Near the Supalai Scenic Bay Resort near Ao Por is a good viewing location,” he added.

Stargazers should be looking directly East to witness the phenomenon, Lee said.

“Before dawn is an excellent time to see this, as there is very little haze,” he explained.

Sunday and Tuesday (Mar 27 and Mar 29) should also be good.

All Phuket needs is clear skies, he added.

christysweet | 26 March 2022 - 11:02:46 

To my fellow 'Astronuts' TimeAndDate.com has an excellent planet guide set to specific locations it updates constantly and even shows viewing conditions.

 

Phuket community
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge

Last paragraph makes no sense. Arrivals in January should be at least 50,000 a day (working back fro...(Read More)

Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues

Flip... flop... flip... flop... flip... ... ... flop Welcome to Thailand....(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Rich people are not going to want to reside in a developing country with a corrupted police force ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong public transport drivers shine again

Anyone stupid enoug to leave the keys in their vehicle and walk away is asking for trouble. Anyone s...(Read More)

Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022

Renowned resort city??? Who thought that one up! LOL. We didn't notice anyone turning lights off...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

Yesterday there were only 9 infected arrivals. Surely that reflects the low numbers of tourists comi...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Venom in the tail. ..."Things come with certain limitations". These limitations give you a...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

@ Sir Burr, the answer on your question is: A Thai bureaucraat who arrives in morning at his office...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

The true Phuket tourism drama is contained in what ms Nanrhasiri is NOT talking about. It's a b...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

A new piece of TAT fantasy: The "Multiplier Effect". Let's wait for next TAT fairy tai...(Read More)

 

