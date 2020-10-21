Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Stargazers delight as Orionid meteor shower hits peak

Stargazers delight as Orionid meteor shower hits peak

PHUKET: Stargazing fanatics in Phuket will be able to witness the wonder of the Orionid meteor shower at its peak later this evening (Oct 21).

natural-resources
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 October 2020, 04:07PM

During the peak period it may be possible to see 20 shooting stars per hour. Photo: AFP

During the peak period it may be possible to see 20 shooting stars per hour. Photo: AFP

Whereas the meteor shower is visible from Oct 2 to Nov 7, it will hit its peak around 11pm this evening and run until an hour or so before dawn, explained Mr Suphalerk Kharuhanon, Head of the Academic Service Department, National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT).

During this peak period it may be possible to see 20 shooting stars per hour, Mr Suphalerk confirmed.

According to Space.com: "the meteors that streak across the sky are some of the fastest among meteor showers, caused by the earth hitting a stream of particles almost head on. The particles come from Comet 1P/Halley, better known as Halley’s Comet. This famous comet swings by Earth every 75 to 76 years, and as the icy comet makes its way around the sun, it leaves behind a trail of comet crumbs. At certain times of the year, Earth’s orbit around the sun crosses paths with the debris."

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Mr Suphalerk explained that the meteor shower can be viewed by the naked eye and that optimal areas are those away from cities and brightly lit areas.

The meteor shower will be seen near the Orion constellation which is at its brightest during the regular clear skies brought about courtesy of the late rainy season in Thailand.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials honour King Chulalongkorn, Rama V
Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket-Samui, Hat Yai, Pattaya flights
Main shrines join Phuket Vegetarian Festival
New BOT Governor advises government to offer more direct assistance
PPRP MPs to hold royalist activities
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai food dominates ’best’ list! Overseas yachts welcome! Phuket golf! || October 22
Overseas yachts now welcome as per new CCSA approvals
Prayut lifts state of emergency
Pro-monarchy supporters gather in Thalang
China maintains outbound tour ban
Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole
First batch of tourists COVID-free
Prayut offers to lift Bangkok emergency decree if protests remain peaceful
Anti-Prayut protesters march to Govt House as police build barricade
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Island collapse? Tension mounts as protesters march to Government House! || October 21

 

Phuket community
Time ticking for Thai Albon

Good luck Alex. I would love to see a Thai winning F1...(Read More)

Weighing the consequences

Every day there is a dimwit who feels the need to use the word farang. And today's winner is... ...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

..as that's what they always do,because it's "in their blood" given the statement ...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

@Kurt We debated that already and probably will again in the near future. Right now we are busy to...(Read More)

Phuket expat fined for dumping pet dog

You can see his name on the Phuket News Facebook page. Someone says his name is Declan Rowland ...(Read More)

Pro-monarchy supporters gather in Thalang

Govenment orgainsing 'hundreds' of 'supporters', students rallying thousands- very t...(Read More)

Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole

@ Pascale, seen the infamous traffic accidents position of Thailand, nr 2 in the world, who knows, u...(Read More)

Overseas yachts now welcome as per new CCSA approvals

Foreign ships can moor safely beside each other and change crew without they enter Thailand, so no q...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

@HubertK, did you tell your wife and her parents, that Thai officials impose fines up to 140,000thb,...(Read More)

Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole

@tampon Very clever comment ! Another reason why PN should close the comment section for good !...(Read More)

 

K9 Point
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Kvik Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket

 