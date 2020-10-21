Stargazers delight as Orionid meteor shower hits peak

PHUKET: Stargazing fanatics in Phuket will be able to witness the wonder of the Orionid meteor shower at its peak later this evening (Oct 21).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 October 2020, 04:07PM

During the peak period it may be possible to see 20 shooting stars per hour. Photo: AFP

Whereas the meteor shower is visible from Oct 2 to Nov 7, it will hit its peak around 11pm this evening and run until an hour or so before dawn, explained Mr Suphalerk Kharuhanon, Head of the Academic Service Department, National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT).

During this peak period it may be possible to see 20 shooting stars per hour, Mr Suphalerk confirmed.

According to Space.com: "the meteors that streak across the sky are some of the fastest among meteor showers, caused by the earth hitting a stream of particles almost head on. The particles come from Comet 1P/Halley, better known as Halley’s Comet. This famous comet swings by Earth every 75 to 76 years, and as the icy comet makes its way around the sun, it leaves behind a trail of comet crumbs. At certain times of the year, Earth’s orbit around the sun crosses paths with the debris."

Mr Suphalerk explained that the meteor shower can be viewed by the naked eye and that optimal areas are those away from cities and brightly lit areas.

The meteor shower will be seen near the Orion constellation which is at its brightest during the regular clear skies brought about courtesy of the late rainy season in Thailand.