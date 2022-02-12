BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Star Petroleum criticised over second oil slick

Star Petroleum criticised over second oil slick

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has criticised Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) for ignoring a command to halt work and causing a second leakage of crude oil in Rayong province within two weeks of the first spill on Jan 25.

accidentspollutionwildlifemarineenvironment
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 12 February 2022, 10:48AM

A screen caption from a navy plan shows the area of an oil spill off the Rayong coast on Thursday. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

A screen caption from a navy plan shows the area of an oil spill off the Rayong coast on Thursday. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The ministry urged the police yesterday (Feb 11) to launch an investigation into the company over its pipeline operations, as it had been told to cease operations in the wake of last month’s incident, reports the Bangkok Post.

Earlier on Thursday, SPRC revealed that at least another 5,000 litres of crude oil had leaked from the same underwater pipeline off the coast of Rayong.

Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said the company failed to give clear or adequate answers to key questions when grilled on the matter by a panel, including the exact size of the oil spill and why the company broke an order to suspend the pipeline’s operation.

“We have no authority to investigate the case so we would like the police to help us clarify the facts. We are wondering why the company restarted the pipeline operation despite the authority’s order to suspend it,” Mr Varawut said.

“I should not say this mistake was caused by the company’s ignorance and carelessness. But if it wants to do business in Thailand, it must follow the regulations.”

The Department of Pollution Control is now considering the company’s request to use an additional 5,000 litres of dispersant chemicals to clean up the spill, according to department chief Attaporn Charoenchansa.

PaintFX

Over 83,000 litres of such chemicals have already been used to control the first spill.

The department said it found high levels of heavy metal and hydrocarbon in the affected seas, exceeding the safety standard.

Phuriphat Thirakunphisut, deputy director-general of the Marine Department, said the firm has been told to commence tier-1 emergency operations, set up oil booms and provide boats to support the department.

The oil sludge has been contained but surveillance will be beefed up for closer monitoring, Mr Phuriphat added.

The Rayong branch of the Marine Office has been instructed to engage a third party, such as the Council of Engineers Thailand, to inspect for the area for safety.

The damage will then be restored, and an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study conducted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

DeKaaskopp | 12 February 2022 - 13:00:23 

Good old "Chevron" involved again in another desaster.

lelecuneo | 12 February 2022 - 12:24:52 

no one follow orders so why a refinery should? the usual story in Thailand and money always talk.... saldy now  rayong resident will have contaminated fish for sometime as so much kemical into their water as be4en thrown....

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket edition of Monopoly to launch next month
Legal Matters: The long arm of the Australian taxman
US warns Russia could attack Ukraine ‘any day’
PR Dept denounces involvement in loan shark lure
Hopes pinned on India travel bubble
Phuket marks 478 new COVID cases, no new deaths
COVID infection rate rising among young children
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Assassins fled Thailand, Tourist fee likely to be delayed, 2nd oil spill? || February 11
Volunteers to tackle sewage, litter in Phuket Town canal
Phuket Wittayalai School suspends on-site classes indefinitely
New fire station officially opens at Surakul
Navy sent to deal with second oil spill off Rayong
Tourism fee postponement likely
Australia warns koalas ‘endangered’ as numbers plunge
Phuket marks 412 new COVID cases, two new deaths

 

Phuket community
Volunteers to tackle sewage, litter in Phuket Town canal

christysweet i agree with you. So many times over the years i have cleared plastic and rubbish from...(Read More)

Phuket marks 478 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Yip time to shut the borders again keep all these pesky disease ridden farangs out - they should tak...(Read More)

Navy sent to deal with second oil spill off Rayong

lelecuneo, i agree with you. These oil spills have to be stopped!...(Read More)

Sandhu killers have fled Thailand

Well clearly, the police should be consulting with Kurt and other PN forum posters on this case. Su...(Read More)

Star Petroleum criticised over second oil slick

Good old "Chevron" involved again in another desaster....(Read More)

Phuket marks 478 new COVID cases, no new deaths

@Kurt, I believe the 478 last day local infections do not include tourists. ...(Read More)

Phuket edition of Monopoly to launch next month

It will be interesting to see if the get of jail card comes with a brown envelope....(Read More)

Star Petroleum criticised over second oil slick

no one follow orders so why a refinery should? the usual story in Thailand and money always talk.......(Read More)

Phuket marks 478 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Tourists done PCR test max 72 hrs before departure, arriving Phuket, again negative PCR test, than 5...(Read More)

Tourism fee postponement likely

20% + 50 % explained. Where are the left over 30% going? Perhaps 'representation compensation&#...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket

 