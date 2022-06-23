Star athletes train in Phuket ahead of World Championships qualifiers

ATHLETICS: Phuket recently played host to a number of gold medal winning national athletes who were training on the island ahead of their qualifying campaign for the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA later this year.

AthleticsSEA-Games

By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 June 2022, 02:57PM

The men’s 4x100 metre relay team, who won gold at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam last month, used the Kathu Municipal Stadium as their base to hone their skills on Sunday and Monday (June 19-20) before they headed off to Kazakhstan, where the Asian qualifiers for the World Championships are being held.

The Thai women’s 400m sprint team, women’s triple jump team and members of the Thai men’s pole vault team were also present training at the stadium.

The training sessions were open to members of the public who came along to get a rare glimpse at the top-level skills and preparation efforts required for elite athletes. Many of the fans, including school children, were able to get close to the stars and take photos to keep as mementos of the occasion.

The sessions were overseen by Police Major General Surapong Ariyamongkol, who is also Vice President and Secretary General of the Athletics Association of Thailand. Joining him were chairman of the Thai national athletics team Police Major General Supawanat Ariyamongkol and Chai-anan Suthikul, Mayor of Kathu Province.



Star athlete Nong Puriphon Boonsorn, who, in addition to being part of the winning relay team also won gold medals in the men’s 100m and 200m in Hanoi, commented that he and his fellow athletes are in good condition and head to the qualifiers in confident mood determined to do their best.

He asked that all Thais back home cheer the teams on as they strive to make it to the World Champions in Oregon, which is to be held from July 15-24.

The Asian qualifiers in Kazakhstan take place this coming weekend (June 25-26).