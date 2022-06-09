Stand-Up Comedy - DWAYNE PERKINS (Netflix, CC, Conan)!

Start From: Thursday 23 June 2022, 07:30PM to Thursday 23 June 2022, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

From LA to Phuket, The Comedy Club Bangkok and Junkyard Theatre are very proud to present a true comedy veteran, Brooklyn native DWAYNE PERKINS! With a long list of TV credits, Dwayne is best known for his brilliant one hour comedy special: “DWAYNE PERKINS: TAKE NOTE” which debuted on NETFLIX to rave reviews and instantly became a fan and critic favourite. Dwayne has earned a spot in today’s elite class of stand-up comics with several appearances on CONAN and COMEDY CENTRAL including his half hour special which was voted one of the top 25 Comedy Central specials of all time! It showcases his unique way of looking at life and his unparalleled ability to convey it in a hilarious manner. As well as starring on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, his recurring piece on THE JAY LENO SHOW entitled “Great White Moments in Black History” has long been a viewer favourite. We cannot wait to see that charm, intelligence and sheer laugh out loud funniness of DWAYNE PERKINS - LIVE IN PHUKET for one night only and only at the spectacular Junkyard Theatre. Tickets from ฿500 at bit.ly/JUNE23-COMEDY-PHUKET / ComedyClubBangkok.com. LINE/Whatsapp at 061-174-3716 / email Bookings@JunkYardTheatre.com. ฿800 at the door.