Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER (Amazon Prime, BBC)!

Start From: Thursday 22 September 2022, 08:00PM to Thursday 22 September 2022, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

From London to Phuket, The Comedy Club Bangkok and Junkyard Theatre are very proud to present the Canadian TV comic powerhouse that is DANA ALEXANDER!

Originally from Canada and UK based since 2011, Dana took the UK by storm, with BBC TV appearances on RUSSELL HOWARD’S GOOD NEWS, Edinburgh Comedy Fest Live, and The Culture Show alongside rave reviews for her Edinburgh Fringe shows. In Canada, her TV credits include The Winnipeg Comedy Festival (which can be seen on AMAZON PRIME), Video on Trial (MUCH MUSIC) and CBC Comedy, plus her own national half-hour comedy special on CTV. All this while touring Canada, the UK and internationally, performing in over 40 countries with her firebrand comedic style, drawing her material from raw life experience with an original and hilarious outlook.

So after phenomenal success with DWAYNE PERKINS, Phuket prepare yourself once again as DANA ALEXANDER is coming to bring back the laughs for one night only and only at Junkyard Theatre.

From ฿550 in advance online at bit.ly/SEPT22-COMEDY-PHUKET / ComedyClubBangkok.com. ฿800 at the door.