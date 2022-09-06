Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER (Amazon Prime, BBC)!

Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER (Amazon Prime, BBC)!

Start From: Thursday 22 September 2022, 08:00PM to Thursday 22 September 2022, 10:00PM

Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER (Amazon Prime, BBC)!

Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER (Amazon Prime, BBC)!

« »

From London to Phuket, The Comedy Club Bangkok and Junkyard Theatre are very proud to present the Canadian TV comic powerhouse that is DANA ALEXANDER!

Originally from Canada and UK based since 2011, Dana took the UK by storm, with BBC TV appearances on RUSSELL HOWARD’S GOOD NEWS, Edinburgh Comedy Fest Live, and The Culture Show alongside rave reviews for her Edinburgh Fringe shows. In Canada, her TV credits include The Winnipeg Comedy Festival (which can be seen on AMAZON PRIME), Video on Trial (MUCH MUSIC) and CBC Comedy, plus her own national half-hour comedy special on CTV. All this while touring Canada, the UK and internationally, performing in over 40 countries with her firebrand comedic style, drawing her material from raw life experience with an original and hilarious outlook.

So after phenomenal success with DWAYNE PERKINS, Phuket prepare yourself once again as DANA ALEXANDER is coming to bring back the laughs for one night only and only at Junkyard Theatre.

CBRE Phuket

From ฿550 in advance online at bit.ly/SEPT22-COMEDY-PHUKET / ComedyClubBangkok.com. ฿800 at the door.

 

Person : Junkyard Theatre
Address : Junkyard Theatre, 49/6 Chalermprakiat Rd Ror 9 road, Ratsada
Phone : 0611743716
Website :
http://ComedyClubBangkok.com

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
German targeted by royalist over protest against Prawit, Prayut

Mr Songchai, as founder and leader of the King Protection Group should stick to his core doings what...(Read More)

Steeper fines put on hold for three months

If there is on wish RTP, time delay of initiating new traffic fines, than Parliament should use this...(Read More)

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

@Capri: It is also illegal to drive without a helmet or driver's license and it costs a fine any...(Read More)

Steeper fines put on hold for three months

It's like the left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing...just shining more light ...(Read More)

Police rule taxi drivers ‘both right’, another misunderstanding

Interesting that the Land Transport office confirmed the legality of the 'concession'. Have ...(Read More)

Police rule taxi drivers ‘both right’, another misunderstanding

Prab, the problem is that you can't use those taxi services in many areas because the mafia has ...(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

Huh ? 'We have a seating area ..,' negates accusations of Mafia? Re the airport comment, p...(Read More)

Chalong Police try to dodge witness testimony mess

making things awkward for witnesses is a clear indication the the BiB are trying to influence the &#...(Read More)

Police rule taxi drivers ‘both right’, another misunderstanding

On Phuket, police, taxi-, minivan-,tuk tuk drivers, among them never a misunderstandig. That is what...(Read More)

Steeper fines put on hold for three months

The new fine rates are already publiced. So what is the police crying about? Same law whirling as wi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
BDO Phuket
Fastship Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The 8 Pool Villa
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Cassia Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket

 