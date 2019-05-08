Kata Rocks
Stand-up and be counted: Don’t miss live comedy at the Marriott on May 11

Each month, StandUp Asia brings some of the best international comedic talent on the circuit to vibrant, multicultural audiences at the Marriott Resort, Merlin Beach.

Entertainment
By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 May 2019, 10:00AM

Tickets are available via the Phuket Ticketmaster website.

Clear your diary tonight (May 11) – a shift from the usual Sunday spot – to make way for Umar Rana from Pakistan, headliner Andrew Netto from Malaysia and Brian Aylward from Canada who will take to the stage for a side-splitting evening of original comedy. Here’s what to expect.

Andrew Netto

“More spin than a high speed turbine.” – The Star

Andrew Netto is one of the hottest comedians on the Malaysian circuit. Having considerable success on both the local and international comedy scene, Netto has performed with famed comedians Ahmed Ahmed and Max Jobrani, along with mega-comedian Russell Peters.

Netto is a regular feature in shows across Kuala Lumpur, was the MC for the 15,000-people strong St Patrick’s Day celebration and is in the Malaysia Book of Records for the First Stand-Up Comedy Perfor­mance on a Plane.

With his yearly laugh-out-loud show, Andrew Net­to Live, Netto showcases his amazing ability to take the most mundane things in life and twist them into comedy. Primed to be the next Malaysian comedy superstar, this ambitious comedian believes that life is full of little pleasures and laughing is just one of them. Netto’s insights into the daily workings of the average Joe are bound to entertain.

Brian Aylward

“One of Asia’s most influential stand-up comedians.” – The Korea Times

Laguna Golf Phuket

Founder of Stand Up Seoul and Mad About Com­edy Bangkok, Brian Aylward stepped on stage for the first time in 2005 at a rowdy expatriate bar – on a bet. Since then, Aylward has established himself as an international stand-up act.

With his commanding stage presence, Aylward delivers a brand of comedy that mocks aspects of society, culture and himself, while somehow maintaining an undeniable likeability.

Aylward has won numerous competitions, and his most recent accolades include being named Best Stand-up Comic at the 2016 Canadian Comedy Awards and nominated for Best Comedy at the 2017 Fringe World in Perth, Australia. A brilliant comedic mastermind.

Umar Rana

“No holds-barred-jokes.” – Time Out

Founder and resident host of Singapore’s Comedy Masala, Umar Rana has been performing comedy since 2001. In 2013, Rana was listed by Top 10 Maga­zine, Malaysia as one of the top ten comedians in Asia. In 2016, he made his TV debut on Comedy Cen­tral Asia presents Stand-up Asia!

Rana was one of the founding members of Black Fish, Pakistan’s first and highly-acclaimed English-speaking improv comedy troupe. He has performed live in various countries across the globe, including being the official opening act for Bill Burr in Sin­gapore, and has hosted and opened for Hollywood comedian Rob Schneider.

Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now from 600 THB (show only), B950 (burger, two Moosehead beverages and show), B990 (hotel buffet and show) or B1,450 (VIP, free-flow drinks from 7-10pm and meet-and-greet with the comedians). Get your tickets via the Phuket Ticketmaster website.

 

 

