Stamp, Ham clash for ONE world title

MMA: Four massive women’s fights will top ONE Fight Night 14, ONE Championship recently announced.

MMAMuay-Thai

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 29 July 2023 09:30 AM

Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex during a fight last year. Photo: Bangkok Post

The blockbuster event is set to go down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 30, and no less than three ONE world titles are on the line, reports the Bangkok Post.

In the main event, Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex faces surging contender Ham Seo-Hee under MMA rules for the ONE interim atomweight world title.

Stamp challenges for the strap for the second time in her career. She came up short against divisional queen Angela Lee last year. The former two-sport ONE world champion has won her last two fights under MMA rules, the latest of which was a dominant TKO victory over Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10, ONE’s United States debut in May this year.

Ham is riding a nine-fight win streak, holding a perfect 3-0 mark under the ONE banner.

“Hamzzang” took a dominant decision victory over Japanese rival Itsuki Hirata at ONE Fight Night 8 in March to book her place in the interim title showdown.

Teenage Muay Thai prodigy Smilla Sundell defends her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in a blockbuster rematch with American challenger Jackie Buntan.

The 18-year-old Sundell was last seen venturing over to the kickboxing ranks to defeat Serbia’s Milana Bjelorgrlic at ONE Friday Fights 18 in May.

Buntan, on the other hand, has rebounded in style from her world title defeat at the hands of the Swedish divisional queen in April 2022.

The 26-year-old outpointed British striker Amber Kitchen in December, before hitting a highlight-reel knockout punch in the opening round of her contest with Diandra Martin on home soil at ONE Fight Night 10.

The inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title will also be contested at ONE Fight Night 14, as American star Danielle Kelly welcomes Jessa Khan to the global stage.

The highly anticipated matchup has long been mooted, since Khan holds a win over Kelly dating back to February 2021.

While Kelly has remained undefeated in her three appearances in ONE Championship, Khan claimed the 2023 IBJJF gi world title.

The victory poured further fuel to speculation that the Cambodian-American may be the opponent to put an end to Kelly’s winning run.

The announcement of a special rules striking contest has also raised eyebrows.

ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan is set to face multi-discipline star Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in a bout where the fighters will don four-ounce gloves while only being allowed to throw punches. All other strikes will be prohibited.

There will be ringside judges if the fight goes the full three rounds. The scoring criteria will mirror ONE’s Muay Thai and kickboxing rule sets, which follow the 10-point must system.