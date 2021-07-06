Stamp and You Shall Receive

Here at 5 Star Marine, we love seeing how much our guests enjoy their travels onboard our private speedboats to Phi Phi, the Similan Islands, Hong Krabi and beyond. The past 16 months our loyal residents have kept us busy exploring the islands around Phuket and Krabi, and now we feel that it is our turn to say ‘Thank you’ back.

Sunday 11 July 2021, 11:00AM

Say hello to the new and exclusive 5 Star Marine ‘Rewards Passport’ – the ultimate way for us to thank you; our loyal speedboat junkies. We have certainly missed international travel and passport stamps, so we are giving you the chance to feel the travel bug again.

Dedicated to our loyal customers, each time you take a VIP speedboat trip with us to the islands you receive the relevant stamp in the Rewards Passport. Simply collect all seven destination stamps and you will receive your FREE day trip! No hidden extras, fuel costs or charges; just a FREE day out with friends or family to create more memorable experiences with us.

For some inspiration on island travel within 45 minutes of our pier at Boat Lagoon and remaining in Phuket waters, you could consider a day trip to Coral Island returning via Mai Ton to try your luck spotting the friendly pod of dolphins. Perhaps a family friendly day out to the Khai islands where you can enjoy shallow water snorkelling, relaxing on the beaches and even a picnic lunch which can all be arranged by us. Alternatively, if you are looking to get away for a night or two, why not enjoy the stunning snorkelling, wildlife and beaches at Raya with a custom multi day tour.

Wherever you chose for your next booking, just remember to collect your Rewards Passport before you set off, and start collecting your loyalty stamps for Phi Phi, Khai Islands, Raya, James Bond, Hong Krabi, Mai Ton and the Similan Islands. Once filled with travelling stamps, you can collect your well-deserved reward, a FREE 5 Star Marine day trip experience.

In addition to this new Rewards Passport, we are also extending our special discount rates through July and into August as an added thank you, so you can enjoy more time on the sea and start collecting your travel stamps.

Thank you once again to all our loyal customers, we are proud that you have put your trust in us and look forward to welcoming you back onboard.

Explore more to get more – contact 5 Star Marine on 093 720 6221 to book. Quote ‘The Phuket News’ for free for free return mini bus transfers in Phuket.