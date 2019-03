Start From: Sunday 17 March 2019, 06:00PM to Sunday 17 March 2019, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an Open Irish Mic night, traditional Irish inspired beverages and buffet, followed by the live showing of the Six Nations Rugby game, Wales vs Ireland from 9:30 pm. Each performer receives a complimentary drink, and wear St. Patrick's festive green colours, receive a complimentary shooter! Entrance is complimentary, the Irish themed buffet is priced at THB 890 ++ per person, 6 - 9 pm, beverages are priced individually. Reservations and Open Mic registration.