Sunday 17 March 2019, 08:30PM to Sunday 17 March 2019, 12:00AM

Raise your glasses on March 17, 2019 at ALL Two Chefs Bar & Grill Branches as we celebrate St. Patrick's Day! Enjoy Two Chefs bestseller Traditional Sunday Roast for just THB445 with green Chang draft for just THB99! Not into alcohol? Let's give you a caffeine boost with our Irish Coffee also at THB99! As they say, everybody's Irish on St. Paddy's day! Make your reservations NOW! Visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/TwoChefsThailand