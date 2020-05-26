Kata Rocks
St. Joseph’s Parish Phuket - Mass resumes

Start From: Saturday 30 May 2020, 06:30PM to Sunday 31 May 2020, 11:00AM

Person : Father John
Address : St Joseph Catholic Church
Phone : 0818133669
Website :
http://phuketcatholics.com

 

Phuket community
Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

Can we do this at Surin Beach? ...(Read More)

‘No politics’ in decree stretch

If you believe what Prawit says, I have bridge for sale in London...(Read More)

Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

Tell it to the ignorant fishermen....(Read More)

Europe lifts virus shutters as Japan ends emergency

'The Spanish government also announced that it would scrap quarantine for foreign arrivals from ...(Read More)

MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful

Also, I cannot confirm that construction is continuing as Nasa states, but would not be the least bi...(Read More)

MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful

MP Sira is one of the few heros in Thai government. It takes guts to fight this battle, and it has a...(Read More)

‘No politics’ in decree stretch

No politics.... LOL... they are afraid of a second having reported around 3K till now...I thought th...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters

I have just sold an apartment in Phuket, two week after I listed it, for substantially more than I p...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Reimagining Phuket

Thailand escaped colonialism because of the agreements between Britain and France as a buffer betw...(Read More)

MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful

Well well but they still building, every day is many many cement trucks deliver cement to this site....(Read More)

 

