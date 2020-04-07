Kata Rocks
Srisoonthorn latest Phuket area put on ‘lockdown’

Srisoonthorn latest Phuket area put on ‘lockdown’

PHUKET: The central Phuket subdistrict of Srisoonthorn has been “shut down” by order of the Phuket Governor, with all non-essential vehicles being banned entry or exit from residential area.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 April 2020, 05:35PM

The notice posted by Srisoonthorn Mayor Worawut Songyot this afternoon (Apr 7). Image: Worawut Songyot / Facebook

As with every other shutdown order issued for areas in Phuket for so far, the move is to try to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana explained in the order.

The order itself was dated as issued yesterday (Apr 6), and came into effect today (Apr 7), meaning it came into effect at midnight last night.

However, the order did not become public until Srisoonthorn Mayor Worawut Songyot posted it on his personal Facebook page at 2:44pm today (Apr 7). (See here.)

All non-essential vehicles are now banned from entering or leaving the subdistrict, including all public transport buses, said the order.

People are asked to say in their homes, and public health teams will be deployed to check the area for the virus, the order said.

Any persons in the areas who start to experience any symptoms of infection are to report to officials immediately, it added.

In the order, Governor Phakaphong noted, “[We] ask people in the area not to leave their homes or place of residence to protect themselves from infection and [because] they may be a carrier and spread the CONVID-19 virus to other people.

The order also pointed out that breach of the order would violate Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act 2015, which may incur a penalty of up to one year in prison or a fine of up to B100,000, or both.

The order is in effect until further notice.

In his message on Facebook, Mayor Worawut said:

I ask for cooperation from everyone. Right now there is an order to close Srisoonthorn subdistrict and all the area it covers.

1 On the border with Cherng Talay, there is a checkpoint at the Banjo Intersection (on Srtisoonthorn Rd)

2 On the border with Cherng Talay, there is a checkpoint on the Bangjo-Pasak road (at Pasak Soi 8)

3 On the border with Pa Khlok, there is a checkpoint at the Government Savings Bank Tha Reua branch (Tha Reua – Pa Khlok road)

Screening is being done 24 hours at these checkpoints.

Thank you for every encouragement to fight and quickly defeat COVID.

Together we can help each other.

