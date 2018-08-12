BANGKOK: WBC super-flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai may be the hardest puncher in today’s well-entrenched boxing scene of Thailand, but his angst inside the ring melts when his favourite food becomes the topic.

Boxing

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 12 August 2018, 12:42PM

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai’s parents with grilled rat and fried pigeon at Suvarnabhumi airport in February. Photo: Apichit Jinakul / Bangkok Post

The often-overused proverb "The best way to a man's heart is through his stomach" is applicable to Srisaket because he breaks into a wide smile when he sees his desired meal on his plate.

However, the 31-year-old's choice of comfort food might be too exotic to most people because his satisfying set meal consists of grilled bandicoot rat and fried pigeon, matched with spicy red ant eggs and sticky rice.

"It's my favourite since I was a kid. It reminds me of my childhood. My parents always prepare these goodies every time they pick me up at the airport from a trip abroad for a fight or after the fight here in Thailand. It's my victory meal," he said.

Grilled bandicoot rat has become a popular delicacy in many provinces of Thailand, slowly turning into a lucrative industry due to its large demand and the income that it generates.

Meanwhile, red ant eggs are common food for people in Thailand's northeastern area as it has been utilised as an ingredient in some authentic local dishes.

"Just the thought of my favourite meal makes me crave, but I need to hold myself back in favour of my upcoming bout," he said in jest.

All of Srisaket's gastronomic delights would not be part of his very strict diet plan as he prepares for his third defence of the WBC super-flyweight belt.

The fighter, known in Thailand as Srisaket Nakornloung Promotion, will defend his title against Mexican challenger Iran "MagnifiKO" Diaz on Oct 6.

The bout will be a part of the ONE Championship event -- ONE: Kingdom of Heroes -- which will be held at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani.

"I am excited to showcase my skills at home in Bangkok. As a world champion boxer, this is a rare opportunity for me to be able to defend my world title in front of my people. I thank ONE Championship for the honour, and I will do my best to retain my title," he said.

Srisaket did not fight on home soil in his last three championship bouts.

He dethroned Roman Gonzalez at New York's Madison Square Garden with a majority decision in March last year and knocked out the Nicaraguan at StubHub Center in California in a rematch in September.

He successfully defended the title against Juan Francisco Estrada of Mexico at the Forum, also in California, in February.

As Srisaket sets his sights on winning the scheduled 12-round championship clash with Diaz, he assured that food presently takes a backseat.

Read original story here.