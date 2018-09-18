THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Sri Thep proposed as World Heritage Site

PETCHABUN: Thailand is preparing to propose that Sri Thep Historical Park in Phetchabun become a World Heritage Site, following the footsteps of the 700-year-old city of Sukhothai and Ban Chiang archaeological site in Udon Thani.

cultureconstructiontourism
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 18 September 2018, 10:10AM

The Phetchabun site dates back some 2,500 years to Ban Chiang days, with details to be submitted to Unesco, seeking status as a World Heritage Site. Photo: Bangkok Post / File

The Phetchabun site dates back some 2,500 years to Ban Chiang days, with details to be submitted to Unesco, seeking status as a World Heritage Site. Photo: Bangkok Post / File

According to Culture Minister Vira Rojpojchanarat, because Sri Thep also dates back some 2,500 years like Ban Chiang, its archaeological value warrants its listing as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

Officials are gathering more information to be submitted to Unesco in January next year, after the proposal to list Sri Thep has been approved by the National Committee on the World Heritage Convention and the cabinet, said Mr Vira during his site visit yesterday (Sept 17).

Located in Phetchabun’s Sri Thep district, the ancient city was founded in an area that made it an essential ‘point of contact’ with other regions. As a result, Sri Thep was influenced by the art and culture of great ancient kingdoms like the Dvaravati kingdom and Khmer empire, which is world-renowned for Angkor Wat, the Hindu temple complex in Cambodia.

Sri Thep craftsmen benefited from these influences and went on to develop their own unique form of art, influenced by both Hindu and Buddhist cultures.

“We also found human bones at Sri Thep Historical Park,” Mr Vira added. “A study found that these remains date back to around 1,800 years ago.”

Sri Thep Historical Park has been listed as a national archeological site since 1935.

The ancient city was once an important cultural centre in the region, spanning across parts of the lower north provinces of Thailand, including Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Tak, Sukhothai and Uttaradit.

Phetchabun is the venue for a mobile cabinet meeting today (Sept 18), chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Before the meeting, Mr Vira plans to take the opportunity to visit various cultural areas in the province and engage local officials in discussions on how to increase Sri Thep’s popularity.

Previously, Thailand had asked Unesco to consider listing Phu Phrabat Historical Park in Udon Thani as a World Heritage Site.

The UN’s cultural arm listed the ancient city of Sukhothai in 1991 – Thailand’s first kingdom that emerged between the 13th and 14th centuries – as a World Heritage Site.

In 1992, Ban Chiang was listed as a World Heritage Site as it is considered as the most important prehistoric settlement in Southeast Asia.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

India’s billion-dollar battle
Site of historical Phuket Heroines battle to feature museum, budget not revealed
Phuket Gov announce plans to turn Historical Park into floating market
No end in sight for the eyesores
Phuket Governor continues push for Thalang revival as centre of cultural heritage
B800mn Phuket Rajabhakti Park revived as Royal National Park of Surin Beach
Revered figures asked for forgiveness before ‘improper’ temple statues removed
Phuket abbot suspended over ‘irregular’ statues
Royal Crematorium, exhibition opened to public
End of the line for Cambodia’s home-grown ‘Bamboo Train’
Ancient city ready for rebirth
Painted huts offer DR Congo village a tourism lifeline
Revving back to life: Route 66, America’s ‘Mother Road’ experiencing a nostalgia-driven revival
Out with the old in Vietnam
HRH Sirindhorn graces official re-opening of Phuket Town 'Grande Dame'

 

Phuket community
Weapons, ammunition found in vehicle of man shot dead by Phuket police

Well done police...one more lawless social menace off the streets for good....(Read More)

Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police

Got to agree with Kurt, how was he fleeing if he was sat in his car and a police officer could shoot...(Read More)

Phuket-bound mules busted with 780kg of kratom

Daring/bluffing ones sometimes own 'half the world'. But not always. We read about arrests ...(Read More)

Phuket mops up after storm lashes island, plunges businesses into darkness

Winds about 46 km/h are not seen as 'heavy storm' meteo-wise. Wind Speed 39-49 km/h is just ...(Read More)

Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police

Shot dead sitting in car while fleeing police? Excuse me, do I miss something? He was not a immedi...(Read More)

Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

See if Bill Murray will come to the Patong hill to do a remake of 'Groundhog Day'....(Read More)

Phuket-bound mules busted with 780kg of kratom

That is a ridiculous load to try to sneak past the checkpoint. However, I do remember stories about ...(Read More)

Phuket mops up after storm lashes island, plunges businesses into darkness

Wow. Poor design, construction? No inspections by engineers? First storm after grand opening. Winds ...(Read More)

223 monkeys caught in Phuket mass-sterilisation Round 2, 162 sterilised so far

I understand that it are private institutions like Soi Dog Foundation ( running on donations) doing ...(Read More)

Royal Turf Club runs its last race

Can't imagine world wide a Turf club without gambling. After all, gambling brings in the money ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
Melbourne Cup 2018

 