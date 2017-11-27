Sri panwa welcomes back the 2 Michelin star Chef Stefano Baiocco of Grand Hotel A Villa Feltrinelli together with his team for a pop-up @ Sri panwa, 8th – 20th December, 2017. The award-winning chef will be serving simple Italian classics with their own creative twists such as L’astice and Il Tonno for starters, Ravioli, Le Linguine for pasta dishes, Il Branzino and L’agnello for main courses, finishing with Il Tiramisu and Il Limone for desserts and more.
