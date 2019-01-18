THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Spurs star Kane out until March with ankle injury

FOOTBALL: Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be sidelined until March after suffering ankle ligament damage in last Sunday’s defeat against Manchester United.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Saturday 19 January 2019, 12:00PM

Harry Kane will be out until March with ankle ligament damage. Photo: AFP / Ian Kington

Harry Kane will be out until March with ankle ligament damage. Photo: AFP / Ian Kington

Kane sustained the injury to his left ankle in the closing moments of the 1-0 loss at Wembley and scans have now confirmed the extent of the problem.

It is the third successive season the England captain has missed games due to an ankle injury.

"Following preliminary assessments, we can confirm that Harry Kane has damaged ligaments in his left ankle, sustained during Sunday's match against Manchester United," a statement on Tottenham's website said on Tuesday.

"The striker will continue to be monitored by our medical staff as he commences rehabilitation and is expected to return to training in early March."

Kane was injured after being caught between United defenders Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof while trying to set up a last-minute chance for Tottenham.

He received treatment after the full-time whistle before walking off the pitch clearly in severe discomfort.

Kane's absence is a major blow for Tottenham as they chase the first trophy of manager Mauricio Pochettino's five-year reign.

The 25-year-old is Tottenham's top scorer this season with 20 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions.

He had scored seven times in his last seven matches to keep third-placed Tottenham in with an outside chance in the Premier League title hunt, the north Londoners sitting nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

Kane, who won the Golden Boot as the World Cup's leading marksman last year, also scored the penalty winner against Chelsea in the League Cup semi-final first leg.

Now he will miss the second leg at Chelsea next week, as well as the FA Cup fourth-round trip to Crystal Palace and at least six crucial league games.

The first leg of Tottenham's Champions League last-16 tie at home to Borussia Dortmund will also come too soon for Kane.

He faces a race to be fit for the north London derby against Arsenal on March 2 and the second leg at Dortmund three days later.

England boss Gareth Southgate will hope Kane is back in contention for England's opening Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic on March 22.

WHO WILL SCORE FOR SPURS NOW? 

With South Korea forward Son Heung-min away on international duty and Brazil winger Lucas Moura also injured, Pochettino is left with Fernando Llorente and Vincent Janssen as his only fit senior forwards.

Speaking before tests confirmed Kane's ligament damage, Pochettino had already admitted he was "worried" about the situation.

Midfielder Moussa Sissoko was also injured against United to further deplete Pochettino's options.

Janssen has endured a wretched time with Tottenham, while Llorente has hardly played either, although he did score a hat-trick in the recent FA Cup third-round win at fourth-tier Tranmere.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

De Gea produces masterclass as Man United win at Tottenham
Unchosen One: Manchester United sack Mourinho in bid to turn season round
Mahrez dedicates Wembley winner to tragic Leicester owner
More to come despite perfect start from Chelsea
Was last weekend’s defeat at the hands of Brighton the beginning of the end for Mourinho?
Liverpool lay down the gauntlet to Man City
Kroenke on the brink of full Arsenal takeover
The Phuket News EPL Prediction comp is backs
United shadowed by Mourinho’s mood
Guardiola says repeat of record-breaking season ‘impossible’
City soak up fans’ adulation in victory parade
‘We’ll give you our best!’
Liverpool squad ‘best I’ve coached’, says Klopp
Conte won’t be sacked for now – reports
War Elephants advance to the knockout stages

 

Phuket community
Police traffic tickets set to go digital

Drunk cyclists? Come on, that can't actually be a thing. What is there, like one? Focus on moto...(Read More)

Sunscreen among contributing factors killing Phuket’s coral reefs

...right,also customs should check every Chinese tourist to make sure none of this sunscreens been s...(Read More)

US Govt shutdown prevents tsunami-warning buoy going live

I wounder who would be responsible right now if something would happen?...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

Well, there is only fool out of the 60 milllion population who thinks, government action against no...(Read More)

New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’

Not matter of being worried/panic when you live high/dry. A 1.5 year not working Tsunami buoy is no...(Read More)

TAT cultivates India as rich source of tourist arrivals

Westerners were the #1 tourists. 4 years ago, Thailand made changes to make things less desirable fo...(Read More)

TAT cultivates India as rich source of tourist arrivals

Have written it before, finished and scammed+++ Europeans and then it was Chinese next is Indian and...(Read More)

Sunscreen among contributing factors killing Phuket’s coral reefs

Sun-protection creams, soaps, shampoos during boat trips or during fishing for all professional fish...(Read More)

Tout dumps slow loris with tourist, evades arrest at Kata Beach

I think my know everything thai, has a very short, or damaged, memory, a very quick search throws th...(Read More)

Bad day in Phuket: Australian found hanged, Frenchman dies of heart attack

Not a good day for the police officers? I bet the two dead guys were not that happy about it either....(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
ZUMA Restaurant
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Harvey Law Corporation
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019

 