Spurs sack Pochettino amid results slump

FOOTBALL: Tottenham Hotspur sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday (Nov 19) following a miserable start to the campaign that has seen last season’s Champions League finalists slide down the Premier League table.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Wednesday 20 November 2019, 10:24AM

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham on Tuesday (Nov 19) just six months after leading them to the Champions League final. Photo: AFP

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy must burden his own share of the blame for diminishing returns on the field. Photo: AFP

Mauricio Pochettino (right) played a huge part in the rise of England captain Harry Kane. Photo: AFP

‘If you’re a Tottenham fan who loves being brought up with the style Tottenham have played, they won’t enjoy his football,’ former Spurs legend Chris Waddle on Jose Mourinho, who is being touted as Pochettino’s successor. Photo: AFP

Tottenham sit 14th in England’s top flight after picking up just three wins from their opening 12 games, and were eliminated from the League Cup in September by fourth-tier Colchester United.

“The club can today announce that Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino and Antoni Jimenez have been relieved of their duties,” Tottenham said in a statement.

Pochettino, 47, joined Spurs from Southampton in 2014 and transformed the club’s fortunes despite failing to win a trophy in his five-and-a-half years in charge.

His side have become Champions League regulars over the past four seasons, culminating in a dramatic run to the club’s first ever European Cup final in June, which they lost 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid.

However, domestically results have been on the decline since February.

Only the faltering form of Arsenal and Manchester United allowed Spurs to cling onto a top-four finish last season as they won just three of their final 12 league games.

That form has continued at the start of this season with Pochettino leaving the club already 11 points outside the Premier League top four and 20 behind leaders Liverpool.

‘Extremely disappointing’

“We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the board has taken lightly, nor in haste,” said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

“Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing.

Naka Yai Island Beach House

“It falls to the board to make the difficult decisions – this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff – but we do so in the club’s best interests.”

The job done by Pochettino was all the more remarkable given the tight budget he was afforded by Levy for transfers and wages in comparison to Tottenham’s Premier League rivals, as the club built a new stadium at a cost of over £1 billion (B38,968bn).

Spurs were forced to play at temporary home Wembley for the entirety of the 2017/18 campaign and most of last season before moving into their new 62,000 capacity ground in April.

After 18 months without signing a single player, Levy finally loosened the purse strings to buy Tanguy Ndombele for a club record £63 million (B2.455bn) in July and added Giovani lo Celso on loan and Ryan Sessegnon in the summer transfer window.

However, injuries have prevented that trio making an instant impact, while Pochettino bemoaned the disruptive effect of Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen all entering the final year of their contracts.

“Mauricio and his coaching staff will always be part of our history,” added Levy.

“I have the utmost admiration for the manner in which he dealt with the difficult times away from a home ground whilst we built the new stadium and for the warmth and positivity he brought to us. I should like to thank him and his coaching staff for all they have contributed. They will always be welcome here.

“We have a talented squad. We need to re-energise and look to deliver a positive season for our supporters.”

 

