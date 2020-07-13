Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Spurs leave it late to beat Arsenal, Bournemouth boost survival bid

Spurs leave it late to beat Arsenal, Bournemouth boost survival bid

FOOBTALL: Toby Alderweireld gave Tottenham a late 2-1 win over Arsenal as Jose Mourinho’s men climbed above their north London rivals, while Bournemouth kept their survival hopes alive with a chaotic 4-1 victory against Leicester yesterday (July 12).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Monday 13 July 2020, 09:00AM

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld (right) scored the winner against Arsenal. Photo: AFP

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld (right) scored the winner against Arsenal. Photo: AFP

Mourinho had endured a barrage of criticism as Tottenham slipped out of the race to qualify for the Champions League with just one win in three games.

But thanks to Alderweireld’s winner with nine minutes left, Tottenham took the local bragging rights and got back in contention for a place in next season’s Europa League.

Tottenham are eighth, two points above ninth placed Arsenal and two behind Sheffield United as they try to avoid missing out on European action for the first time since 2009-10.

“We are happy because we made the fans happy, we are happy because we are still in the fight to win a Europa League position,” Mourinho said.

“To be honest, Mikel (Arteta) found a way for them to play, to be stable and to improve. We felt that we should adapt slightly to them and we did it very well.”

In the first north London derby at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Alexandre Lacazette put Arsenal ahead in the 16th minute with a stunning long-range strike.

Arsenal’s lead lasted just three minutes as Sead Kolasinac’s sloppy pass was intercepted by Son Heung-min, who eluded David Luiz before chipping over Emiliano Martinez.

In the 82nd minute, Belgian defender Alderweireld rose above a cluster of Arsenal players to meet Son’s corner and plant his header past Martinez.

Arsenal could miss out on Europe entirely and boss Arteta said: “We give them a goal again and we concede a set-piece and at this level, you cannot do it.”

At Dean Court, Leicester scored after 23 minutes as Jamie Vardy bagged his 23rd league goal of the season to extend his lead in the Golden Boot race.

But Bournemouth were handed a lifeline when Leicester imploded during two minutes of mayhem.

In the 66th minute, Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel booted a goal-kick into Wilfred Ndidi’s back, forcing his team-mate to trip Callum Wilson.

Junior Stanislas stepped up to score the resulting penalty and 101 seconds later Dominic Solanke’s weak shot trickled under Schmeichel’s woeful attempt to save.

Dan About Thailand

Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu sent off for kicking Wilson as he attempted to retrieve the ball from the net after Solanke’s goal.

Bournemouth’s luck was in and Stanislas’s strike went in off Leicester’s Jonny Evans for an 83rd minute own goal before Solanke’s composed finish made it four in the 87th minute.

Bournemouth’s first win in 10 games, a drought stretching back to February 1, moved them to within three points of 17th placed Watford, with three games left for all the teams in the relegation fight.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe said: “The situation was as bleak as it could be at half-time. But goals always change games.

“It was probably the first time in a long time where we’ve had some luck. We can still survive.”

Fourth placed Leicester will drop to fifth if Manchester United beat Southampton tonight, leaving their hopes of Champions League qualification in danger.

“I didn’t see that coming but we are not good enough to get too comfortable. We will finish where we deserve to,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Second bottom Aston Villa also boosted their survival bid with a vital 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Dean Smith’s side kicked off at Villa Park languishing seven points from safety, but Egypt winger Trezeguet scored twice to keep them in with a chance of staying up.

Palace striker Christian Benteke was sent off for violent conduct after the final whistle.

Villa’s first win in 11 league games left them four points behind Watford.

Wolves stayed in the Champions League hunt, climbing to sixth place after a 3-0 win against Everton.

Raul Jimenez’s penalty and Leander Dendoncker’s header out Wolves two up before Diogo Jota was gifted the third by keeper Jordan Pickford’s blunder.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man Utd blow chance to move third after Southampton strike late
Expect cuts in subsidy, Thai League 1 clubs told
Manchester City’s Euro ban quashed on appeal
Hamilton cruises to Styrian Grand Prix victory
True refuses to beam rescheduled T1 matches live beyond this year
Canaries relegated after home hammering, Liverpool held
Hamilton supreme in soaking-wet Styria
Arsenal threaten to turn tide on Mourinho’s struggling Spurs
Amateur Kan proves a cut above the pros
Premier League’s Golden Boot race hots up
Alonso returns to F1 with Renault ‘family’
Rangsrid vows to raise Thai golf to world level
Lara warns West Indies ‘won’t last five days’ in England Tests
Leicester loyalty ‘cements Vardy legacy’, says Rodgers
Tension mounts in Premier League relegation battle

 

Phuket community
COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

"They were not asked to quarantine because they were coming for less than 14 days but they were...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

In my experience most people on Phuket have been wearing masks. But I am now in Khao Lak for a few d...(Read More)

COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’

1. Nobody said anything about each person needing 2 doses. That would be unusual and you could argue...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

It is very much time to have Orbor Tor elections. The 6 years serving present 'Officials' in...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

WE know what happens if someone "pushes" too hard, they "disappear," or run for ...(Read More)

COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

Aren't we missing something? Missing the reason why Egyptian soldiers were in Rayong, UAE, Pakis...(Read More)

COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’

"3 Million are paper phantom doses.Meaning commission doses" OMG Kurt,what a load of rubbi...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

... The National security threat comes from within the highest Government level!......(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

How could 57 MP's file a request/complain that Mr. Sira with interfering with 'Officials'...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

And this is very good Fascinated... the people are simply sick and tired from wearing face masks at ...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Binomo
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 