CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said authorities have proved efficient at COVID-19 control at three international badminton tournaments this month,
The CCSA decided on Friday (Jan 29) to permit more international sports and activities.
However, cornavirus controls will apply, including distancing, mask wearing, hand washing, tracing and 14-day quarantine for participants from other countries.
All participants must be tested for COVID-19. Organisers must create a closed environment, or “bubble”, to prevent any disease from spreading.
No spectators would be allowed, but the COVID-19 situation may change later, Dr Taweesilp said.
The green light was given for the Thai League football tournament from Jan 31 to April, the Thailand League volleyball tournament from Feb 13 to April 11, local and international cycling tournaments from February to November, the Miss Grand International beauty pageant on March 1-28, and the LPGA golf tournament in Chon Buri province on May 3-9, he said.
