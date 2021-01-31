BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Sports tournaments, beauty contests allowed

ALL SPORTS: The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will allow sports tournaments and beauty contests this year but disease control measures will be applied, including 14-day quarantine.

FootballCyclingVolleyball
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 31 January 2021, 02:00PM

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin announces sports and beauty contests will be allowed to go ahead this year, at Government House in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: CCSA Screenshot.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said authorities have proved efficient at COVID-19 control at three international badminton tournaments this month,

The CCSA decided on Friday (Jan 29) to permit more international sports and activities.

However, cornavirus controls will apply, including distancing, mask wearing, hand washing, tracing and 14-day quarantine for participants from other countries.

All participants must be tested for COVID-19. Organisers must create a closed environment, or “bubble”, to prevent any disease from spreading.

No spectators would be allowed, but the COVID-19 situation may change later, Dr Taweesilp said.

The green light was given for the Thai League football tournament from Jan 31 to April, the Thailand League volleyball tournament from Feb 13 to April 11, local and international cycling tournaments from February to November, the Miss Grand International beauty pageant on March 1-28, and the LPGA golf tournament in Chon Buri province on May 3-9, he said.

