333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sports month aims to develop government relations

Sports month aims to develop government relations

ALL SPORTS: A month-long series of sporting contests between government departments in Phuket has been confirmed, with the goal of developing relations and the overall health of government agencies on the island.

PetanqueFootball
By The Phuket News

Friday 17 February 2023, 09:00AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The “Phuket Games” will start next Wednesday (Feb 22) and run through until March 25, Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan confirmed at a meeting held on Wednesday (Feb 15) at Provincial Hall.

Mr Amnuay was joined at the meeting by Sophon Kiamkarn from the office of Phuket Province Public Relations, Ratchadaphon Oin from the Phuket Tourism and Sports office, Krisada Oin, Head Physical Education Officer for Phuket Province, in addition to representatives from other relevant agencies.

Mr Amnuay explained that he has assigned the project to the Phuket Provincial Tourism and Sports Office to organise the month-long event which can help connect civil servants from governmental agencies and foster relationships through fun and competitive and sports.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Sports to be contested include football, chairball, petanque and selected local sports with the competitions staged at Surakul Stadium, Saphan Hin Sports Center and a football field at Municipal School 2 in Kathu.

Teams will be separated into two groups (Group A and B) and designated specific uniform colours, including white, red, blue, purple, orange, pink, yellow and green.

The organisers confirmed the groups will be thus:
Football Group A: white, blue, purple, yellow
Football Group B: orange, green, red, pink
Chairball Group A: yellow, purple, pink, orange
Chairball Group B: red, blue, green, white
Petanque Group A: white, blue, orange, purple
Petanque Group B: red, pink, white, yellow

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Snooker top guns to vie for 6-red title
Warriors down Andaman in last ball thriller
Winners of the CIC RoV Esports Championship receive awards
Man City back in business after statement win at Arsenal
Ferrari unveils new F1 car with Red Bull in their sights
Annual Phuket fishing tournament confirmed
Thai stars hope to enjoy home comforts
Salah sees fresh start for Liverpool in derby win
Chiefs overcome magnificent Hurts for Super Bowl win over Eagles
Guardiola hopeful Haaland will be fit for Arsenal showdown
Premier League leaders Arsenal held, Spurs thrashed
Thailand set to host Amazean Jungle Ultramarathon
Scotland off to best Six Nations start after record win over Wales
Arsenal aim to settle nerves as Liverpool attempt reset
Warriors come out to play at the ACG

 

Phuket community
Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels

Pascale, good you agree no need of year in-year out endless monitoring as it happens.. Yes, I read a...(Read More)

Calls for scrutiny of tourism fund

Let B300 discussion alone for a moment. As Retiree I have minimum B800,000 in thai bank, yearly chec...(Read More)

MRTA to consider alterations to Phuket light rail project

The Light rail project should leave the Expo 2028 thinking out of all discussions, planning. Very gr...(Read More)

MRTA to consider alterations to Phuket light rail project

Ahhhh- I smell the funding of another 'feasibility study' ahead. Follow the monayyyyyyy....(Read More)

US, allies plan ‘big’ Russia sanctions for war anniversary

The Russians must be quaking in their boots, after all, the sanctions so far have led to a resurgenc...(Read More)

Patong Police investigate Bangla brawl after video goes viral

Bearing in mind there is a police box at the end of Bangla and (allegedly) state of the art CCTV why...(Read More)

Tourist entry fees confirmed

Not if the insurance is home based. If six English quid is a problem then you have that problem wher...(Read More)

Tourist entry fees confirmed

Gotta say I agree that this "farang tax" is pretty poorly thought out, and really quite un...(Read More)

Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels

Thank you Tas...I would have thought there was enough context in my comment that made it clear that ...(Read More)

Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels

Right Kurt,it don't need years long endless monitoring. It need's your endless moaning year ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Thai Residential

 