Sports month aims to develop government relations

ALL SPORTS: A month-long series of sporting contests between government departments in Phuket has been confirmed, with the goal of developing relations and the overall health of government agencies on the island.

By The Phuket News

Friday 17 February 2023, 09:00AM

The “Phuket Games” will start next Wednesday (Feb 22) and run through until March 25, Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan confirmed at a meeting held on Wednesday (Feb 15) at Provincial Hall.

Mr Amnuay was joined at the meeting by Sophon Kiamkarn from the office of Phuket Province Public Relations, Ratchadaphon Oin from the Phuket Tourism and Sports office, Krisada Oin, Head Physical Education Officer for Phuket Province, in addition to representatives from other relevant agencies.

Mr Amnuay explained that he has assigned the project to the Phuket Provincial Tourism and Sports Office to organise the month-long event which can help connect civil servants from governmental agencies and foster relationships through fun and competitive and sports.

Sports to be contested include football, chairball, petanque and selected local sports with the competitions staged at Surakul Stadium, Saphan Hin Sports Center and a football field at Municipal School 2 in Kathu.

Teams will be separated into two groups (Group A and B) and designated specific uniform colours, including white, red, blue, purple, orange, pink, yellow and green.

The organisers confirmed the groups will be thus:

Football Group A: white, blue, purple, yellow

Football Group B: orange, green, red, pink

Chairball Group A: yellow, purple, pink, orange

Chairball Group B: red, blue, green, white

Petanque Group A: white, blue, orange, purple

Petanque Group B: red, pink, white, yellow