Sports goods donated to schools, local community

PHUKET: The Sport Association of Phuket (SAP) is continuing its drive of donating sports equipment to local schools and communities to ensure fair and equal opportunities for youngsters across a range of sports.

Sunday 20 November 2022, 11:15AM

On Friday (Nov 18) SAP President Thammawat Wongcharoenyot designated members of an executive committee to gather equipment from SAP headquarters which were then distributed to a selected number of schools, educational institutions and communities across the island.

The collection of donated equipment included footballs, futsal balls, volleyballs, petanque balls, badminton balls, takraw balls and basketball balls.

The ongoing donation drive is part of an strategy to promote and develop sports within the younger generation in Phuket to ensure healthier lifestyles are adopted.

Ban Ao Nam Bo School in Wichit was one of many recipients to benefit from the donation when SAP Vice President Nikorn Supanam delivered an assortiment of goods to the head of the school, Jaruwat Vikromtheeranan.

Elsewhere, SAP director Sawai Promchinda donated equipment to the Phuket Special Education Center in Kathu and Wisut Promthong, SAP Registrar, donated equipment to community members in “responsible areas”.