British International School, Phuket
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sports goods donated to schools, local community

Sports goods donated to schools, local community

PHUKET: The Sport Association of Phuket (SAP) is continuing its drive of donating sports equipment to local schools and communities to ensure fair and equal opportunities for youngsters across a range of sports.

Sunday 20 November 2022, 11:15AM

Photo: The Sport Association of Phuket

Photo: The Sport Association of Phuket

Photo: The Sport Association of Phuket

Photo: The Sport Association of Phuket

Photo: The Sport Association of Phuket

Photo: The Sport Association of Phuket

« »

On Friday (Nov 18) SAP President Thammawat Wongcharoenyot designated members of an executive committee to gather equipment from SAP headquarters which were then distributed to a selected number of schools, educational institutions and communities across the island.

The collection of donated equipment included footballs, futsal balls, volleyballs, petanque balls, badminton balls, takraw balls and basketball balls.

The ongoing donation drive is part of an strategy to promote and develop sports within the younger generation in Phuket to ensure healthier lifestyles are adopted.

Thai Residential

Ban Ao Nam Bo School in Wichit was one of many recipients to benefit from the donation when SAP Vice President Nikorn Supanam delivered an assortiment of goods to the head of the school, Jaruwat Vikromtheeranan.

Elsewhere, SAP director Sawai Promchinda donated equipment to the Phuket Special Education Center in Kathu and Wisut Promthong, SAP Registrar, donated equipment to community members in “responsible areas”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

All eyes on Qatar as World Cup get ready for kick off
World Cup 2022 broadcast deal finalised
Phuket proposes to host part of SEA and Asian Para Games
Singapore secure share of the spoils with convincing comeback win
Badminton World Tour finals moved from China to Thailand because of COVID
Government offers World Cup loan
Phuket athletes set for National Youth Games regionals
Broadcast fees drop ‘by a little’
Russell a winner at last in São Paulo GP
Buttler lauds Stokes as ‘one of the greats’ as England win T20 World Cup
Investment urged in women’s rugby after stirring World Cup
Arsenal five points clear after Man City stunned by Brentford
Russell wins at last in Brazil sprint
World Cup fitness fears steal Premier League spotlight
Magnussen scores sensational first pole for Haas in Brazil

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: One armed force too many

When two or more separate authorities hold the same authority, the surplus authorities are unnecessa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One armed force too many

Of note the Police in Kamala were conducting drug tests in the bars- there was no closing or doors o...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One armed force too many

The article is fundamentally flawed, they are NOT an armed force. They are just a bunch of wannabe&#...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One armed force too many

As OrSor seems to be a club that volunteers also in handling natural disasters, why they not show up...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One armed force too many

Great Opinion piece. It is exactly how I felt already last Thursday when I read the article and seen...(Read More)

US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors

The DSA (Divided States of America) only ever does things that benefit itself but is very good at pu...(Read More)

Police under fire for assault at anti-Apec rally

.. show they were never a danger for the Apec participants or the Thai democratic national security....(Read More)

Police under fire for assault at anti-Apec rally

It's always the same story. Give them, (little men with fragile egos and no real power), a unifo...(Read More)

Police under fire for assault at anti-Apec rally

For Apec thousands of extra cctv cams ( great commission stuff) installed. Friday was a extra holida...(Read More)

Hopes high for Chinese tourism revival as Xi lands in Bangkok 

Meanwhile chinese billionaires flee China and settle in Singapore, fed up as they are with Xi Jinpi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 