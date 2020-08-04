Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sports events hoped to boost Phuket economy

Sports events hoped to boost Phuket economy

PHUKET: Phuket officials are working together with sports events organisers to create travel packages for people around the country to come to Phuket to take part in sports events being held from next weekend through to the end of the year.

SurfingMarathonMotosport
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 August 2020, 12:36PM

Athletes run through Phuket Town during the Phukethon marathon last year. The event this year is expected to attract some 8,000 athletes, V/Gov Supoj explained. Photo: Phukethon / Facebook

Athletes run through Phuket Town during the Phukethon marathon last year. The event this year is expected to attract some 8,000 athletes, V/Gov Supoj explained. Photo: Phukethon / Facebook

In addition to helping the island return to normal, the aim of the project is to stimulate the island’s economy, Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai explained at a meeting of the provincial sport committee yesterday (Aug 3).

The first of four sporting events to be held under the campaign is a Petanque Thailand Championships round for players aged over 55, to be held at the Phuket City Youth Center at Saphan Hin on Aug 15.

The second event will be the Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2020, to be held at Saphan Hin on Aug 21-23, V/Gov Supoj added.

The third event will be the Phuket Surfing Contest 2020, to be held at Kalim and Patong Sept 13-15, and the fourth event will be the Phukethon 2020 ‘New Normal’ edition.

The Phukethon marathon, this year marking its fourth edition under the banner ‘Return To Paradise’, will be held Nov 21-22, V/Gov Supoj said.

UWC Thailand

All events will be held under the COVID-19 protection measures issued by the Ministry of Public Health, he added.

Some 8,000 athletes from throughout the country are expected to join the Phuketthon, V/Gov Supoj noted.

“We will work with hotel owners and tour operators to create packages with special prices to attract athletes and their families to travel in Phuket for these events,” he explained.

“The Phuket Government will control every event to make sure they all strictly comply the health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phiphat to seek govt nod for fans at league matches
Hamilton wins British Grand Prix on three wheels
Thai league stars put government bigwigs in shade
Captain fantastic Aubameyang fires Gunners to FA Cup glory
Hamilton crushes qualifying for British GP
MotoGP abandons hopes of racing outside Europe this season
Chinese state TV maintains NBA blackout as games resume
Lampard aims to cap Chelsea comeback with FA Cup glory
FA Cup final gives Arteta chance to prove Arsenal are going places
Coronavirus claims Suzuki Cup
‘Baby Shark’ out to get his brother’s belt
F1 driver Perez tests positive for coronavirus, out of British Grand Prix
Racing Point’s wicked Vettel problem
World No.1 Barty skips US Open citing ‘significant’ virus risks
Rocket meets Thailand’s F1 at Crucible

 

Phuket community
Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

The ferry shown in the photo has hardly any reserve buoyancy. Tons of over coming water on deck made...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

Seeing the little free board of that ferry, the vessel is absolutely not seaworthy when waves are 2-...(Read More)

Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing

Dek, the skipper was among the 9 persons plucked out of the sea by police marine boats R6 and R10. ...(Read More)

Retiring Navy chief praises Phuket division for fight against ‘influential people’

Love this sentence {The important thing is to fight with many influential people,” Adm Luechai not...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

A good and fair comment straight from the hip. I cannot believe all the unnecessary red tape that th...(Read More)

Retiring Navy chief praises Phuket division for fight against ‘influential people’

how about the jet ski owners who operate an illegal business? maybe too close to home to do anything...(Read More)

Three injured as Rawai beachfront footpath collapses

Looks like very little social distancing...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

Two years ago I complained to the Immigration hotline about Patong simply refusing to issue such a ...(Read More)

Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing

@DeKas...read again..."They managed to safely plucked from the stormy sea nine people - seven f...(Read More)

Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing

Kurt,the skipper is dead. How you want to hold him accountable in court ?...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
M Beach Club Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential

 