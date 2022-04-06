Sports Equipment Bank to open in Phuket

ALL SPORTS: A Sports Equipment Bank will soon be set up in Phuket to allow youngsters the opportunity to access and borrow a range of sports-related apparatus free of charge.

Surfing

By The Phuket News

Saturday 9 April 2022, 10:00AM

The donation of equipment by the National Sports Development Fund last Sunday (Apr 3) at the Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel. Photo: PR Phuket

The facility will provide aspiring youngsters the chance to engage in a range of sports by providing equipment they may not usually be able to access, such as skateboards, surfboards and safety equipment.

Operating on a basis similar to a traditional library, people will be permitted to borrow the equipment by presenting a valid ID card and then be expected to return the items within a period of time so other youngsters can also avail the opportunity.

It is hoped such a service will help encourage more youngsters to get involved in sports and potentially pursue their sporting interests to a professional level later in life.

At a press conference on Sunday (Apr 3), a donation of brand-new skateboards, helmets and safety pads was made by the National Sports Development Fund to Chanit Aiyarak, president of the Surfing Association of Thailand, and project administrators of the Sports Equipment Bank in Phuket.

The donation was made at the Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel by Secretary General of the Olympic Committee of Thailand, Gen Wit Thephasadin Na Ayutthaya, and Dr Supranee Guptasa, manager from the National Sports Development Fund.

The exact location of the Phuket Sports Equipment Bank and further details will be confirmed in due course.