Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sporting Champions of 2019

Sporting Champions of 2019

ALL SPORTS: As another 12 months of spectacular, engaging, controversial, nerve shredding sports action around the globe comes to an end we take a brief look at some of the highlights and the major winners from 2019.

FootballFormula-OneGolfMarathonPremier-LeagueRugbyTennisBoxingCricketCycling
By Ben Tirebuck

Tuesday 31 December 2019, 10:00AM

Megan Rapinoe. Photo: AFP

Megan Rapinoe. Photo: AFP

Anthony Joshua. Photo: AFP

Anthony Joshua. Photo: AFP

Ben Stokes. Photo: AFP

Ben Stokes. Photo: AFP

Bianca Andreescu. Photo: AFP

Bianca Andreescu. Photo: AFP

Egan Bernal. Photo: AFP

Egan Bernal. Photo: AFP

Eliud Kipchoge. Photo: AFP

Eliud Kipchoge. Photo: AFP

Jurgen Klopp. Photo: AFP

Jurgen Klopp. Photo: AFP

Lewis Hamilton. Photo: AFP

Lewis Hamilton. Photo: AFP

Novak Djokovic. Photo: AFP

Novak Djokovic. Photo: AFP

Siya Kolisi. Photo: AFP

Siya Kolisi. Photo: AFP

Tiger Woods. Photo: AFP

Tiger Woods. Photo: AFP

Tom Brady. Photo: AFP

Tom Brady. Photo: AFP

« »

Tennis

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer pushed the limits as they fought out the longest men's singles final at Wimbledon. Lasting a whopping 4 hours, 57 minutes it was also notable for including the first ever fifth-set tie-break in a Wimbledon final. It was Djokovic’s 16th Grand Slam title. Only Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (19) have more.

Bianca Andreescu caused a stir in the women’s game by defeating Serena Williams in the US Open final to become Canada's first Grand Slam singles champion.

"Congratulations @Bandreescu_! You've made history and made a whole country very proud. #SheTheNorth" was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s congratulatory tweet.

Rubgy Union

It was a triumphant year for Rugby as the World Cup in Japan proved a phenomenal success. South Africa emerged eventual champions after beating England in the final, but it was celebrated as much for the manner in which the host country took to the sport and welcomed its many visitors with typical Japanese grace. See the Rugby World Cup review here.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton clinched his sixth Formula One driver's title, ending the season with 11 victories from 21 races. Ferrari fought hard with starlet Charles Leclerc showing great promise in collecting four straight pole positions and suggesting he is very much the one to watch next season. However Hamilton remains the sport’s main man and is now just one world title behind the all-time mark of Michael Schumacher.

"Not bad for a boy from a Stevenage council house," said a proud Anthony Hamilton after son Lewis’ sixth world championship triumph.

Football

As attention on the women’s game continues to increase globally, all eyes were on June’s World Cup in France. It was a hugely successful occasion that saw the USA run out as winners. Their star player was Megan Rapinoe who captained her team to victory and finished as the tournament's joint top scorer.

Off the field, Rapinoe feverishly maintained her advocacy for LGBT rights and gender equality, sparking the ire of US President Donald Trump.

Liverpool were the big winners in the men’s game as Jurgen Klopp guided his troops to Champions League victory against Tottenham in Madrid, securing Europe's top club competition for the sixth time.

"This is only the start," stated Klopp after the final win over Spurs.

The most memorable moment, however, came at home at Anfield in the semi-final when the Reds, trailing 3-0 from the first leg deficit, beat mighty Barcelona 4-0. The Kop roared and their team responded on a truly magical evening.

Golf

2019 was very much the year of redemption for Tiger Woods. After falling from grace in recent years Tiger proved he still had his claws as he tore through the field on the final round at the Masters in April to win his first major in 11 years, his 15th major and fifth Masters overall.

He then followed this up by player captaining the US team to victory against Ernie Els’ internationals in last month’s President’s Cup in Melbourne, inspiring an amazing final day turnaround.

"It's been amazing, I couldn't have asked for a better year" said Woods. "I'm speechless.”

Thailand Yacht Show

Cricket

The age old rivalry between England and Australia played out in fascinating fashion during both the World Cup and Ashes in 2019.

Returning from a ban, Ben Stokes was the World Cup hero for hosts England, scoring runs, taking wickets and catches throughout. In the final against New Zealand, he made 84 not out to tie the game and initiate the rarely witnessed Super Over which England ultimately won. Stokes was man of the match.

"Almost superhuman," was how England captain Eoin Morgan described Stokes in the final.

In the Ashes, Stokes clobbered an unbeaten 135, to claw England back from the brink in the third Test at Headingley although this series belonged to former Australian captain Steve Smith.

Also returning from a ban, and despite missing the third test, Smith utterly dominated proceedings, finishing the series with 774 runs in four Tests at an average of 110.57, which was 333 more than the next highest scorer, Stokes. His imperious form ensured Australia drew the series and retained the Ashes.

Boxing

There was a shock of seismic proportions in June when last minute replacement fighter Andy Ruiz Jr. recorded a seventh round TKO against Anthony Joshua to become the first Mexican-American heavyweight champion.

The Dec 7 rematch was controversially held in Saudi Arabia and saw Joshua regain his crown in a dour affair.

Ruiz claimed he failed to train properly which explained his loss. "Three months of partying and celebrating affected me," said Ruiz, claiming his loss was down to the fact he did not train properly.

“Man, the first time was so nice, I had to do it twice!” goaded Joshua after his victory.

Cycling

Colombian Egan Bernal became the first Latin American to win the Tour de France. However, he painted a rather mundane picture when asked about the routine required to pedal to victory.

"It's team, team, team, get up, see the doctor, have breakfast, ride the race, get a massage, physio and sleep. Then repeat," he commented.

Athletics

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge made history in Vienna after smashing the mythical two-hour marathon barrier. "The message that no human is limited is now in everybody's mind," he said after his triumph.

American Football

Quarterback Tom Brady wrote his name into the record books by winning his fifth Super Bowl after leading the New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta.

"How could this not motivate you? It's what it's all about,” was Brady’s response when quizzed how he continues to impress.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

A look back at the 2019 Rugby World Cup
Ichi Ban declared overall Sydney-Hobart winner
Struggling West Ham turn to Moyes for second time
Liverpool ride their luck to beat Wolves, Chelsea comeback stuns Arsenal
West Ham sack Pellegrini after Leicester defeat
Mbappe adds Olympic appearance to packed 2020 wish list
Everyone welcome? Gay football fans prepare for Qatar in 2022
Tennis in 2019: Nadal on top as new faces make mark in women's game
Man City's title bid in tatters after collapse at Wolves
Liverpool thrash Leicester to stretch lead as Tottenham, Man Utd close on Chelsea
Phuket's Silver Surfer riding the crest of a wave
2019 was more gloom than boom for Thai football
Gloves off as Premier League top two clash in Boxing Day showdown
Dallaglio using rugby to save lost children
UWC Thailand students shine with three gold, one silver and two bronze medals

 

Phuket community
B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

We're not talking about foreign insurances, but your allegation of international safety control,...(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

You allege that " installation is not build and safety certified by foreign organisations"...(Read More)

Still no Phuket deaths during “Seven Days of Danger”

Yesterday almost hit at Chalong Circle by a foreign motorbiker, in swimming trunks only, who drove w...(Read More)

Chinese tourists escape serious injury as airport van hits sign pylon

"Police have yet to determine whether Mr Chatchai will face charges for the accident, Col Theer...(Read More)

Popular Two Chefs restaurant in Patong destroyed by fire

Unfortunate. They've always been a pretty good place. Be on the lookout for more such occurr...(Read More)

Estonian woman injured in Phuket on Day 3 of ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign

@C.S. Whatever you imagine is irrelevant.The article doesn't reveal anything about whose fault i...(Read More)

Say ‘Oui!’ to Lady Coco Phuket

I should have guessed who was writing! ;-) Amy, merci to share such gem ... definitely made me want...(Read More)

Still no Phuket deaths during “Seven Days of Danger”

@G. Out of pityness. Because it would take away the only fun in life for old grumpy's. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drugs on the streets

"...this article is about drugs.Not about marijuana" Wow,I thought our drug enforcement sp...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drugs on the streets

Thank you for pointing out governments that criminalize drug use do little to address the reasons. M...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 