THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Sponsorship and UN Social Development Goals

PHUKET: Nike throws its marketing weight behind #BlackLivesMatter campaigner and ostracised NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Patagonia commits all US$10 million of the savings it received from a federal tax cut to climate change and conservation causes. Gillette tackles “toxic masculinity” and misogyny in a new Super Bowl advertising campaign.


By The Phuket News

Monday 4 March 2019, 02:28PM

Rights holders, brands and the UN Global Goals. Image: The Sponsorship Experts, Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd.

Rights holders, brands and the UN Global Goals. Image: The Sponsorship Experts, Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd.

These are just three of the more high profile sustainability and social impact efforts undertaken by companies recently – part of a growing movement of brands taking a stand on issues that concern consumers – especially Millennials and Gen Z, explains Matthew Yeomans, founder of Sustainly, a consultancy specialising in SDG strategy for brands. Mr Yeomans heads up sustainability marketing at The Sponsorship Experts, Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd.

One recent survey found that 60% of Gen Z (those born after 2000) support brands that take a stand on issues they believe in regarding human rights, race and sexual orientation. Now consider that, by 2020, Gen Z will account for 40% of global consumers and this two billion strong bloc will wield an estimated US$44 billion in purchasing power, Mr Yeomans notes in a rlease isuued last week. (See release here.)

“These young consumers have access to more information about brands and companies than ever before and their perceptions about the quality of products and the credibility of the companies that produce them are being shaped by online opinions in real time. No wonder then that Gen Z consumers are demanding honesty and authenticity from brands and that they want those brands to respect people and the planet,” he says.

To meet these expectations, thousands of businesses around the world are looking to embrace the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – a global roadmap for sustainable business development that has been embraced by 193 countries, he explains.

The 17 SDGs were adopted by the UN in 2015 and supported by 193 countries. They cover a list of 169 sustainable development targets to achieve by 2030.

The SDGs cover social and economic development issues including poverty, hunger, health, education, global warming, gender equality, water, sanitation, energy, urbanisation, environment and social justice.

“The issues addressed by the goals are core values for many sporting bodies and organisations. Partnering with sports organisations that understand and embrace the SDGs can help brands demonstrate their own commitment to the goals and so win the trust of consumers,” says Mr Yeomans.

“Achieving the goals is worth an estimated US$11 trillion for the world of business. But companies know they can’t address the 17 goals alone. They need partners and this is where the world of sport can play a big part in helping brands win the trust of Gen Z,” he notes.

“Already, major brands have embraced the importance and the potential of the UN SDGs to build stronger and better businesses. By aligning with the SDGs the world of sport can help many other companies do the same.”

The United Nations has a long history of using sports as a tool to promote development and peace. Through numerous resolutions in the General Assembly, the United Nations has recognised sports as a key contributor to promoting tolerance, respect and the empowerment of women, individuals and communities.

“Because of its universal appeal, sports time and time again prove to be a powerful framework for partnerships, advocacy and public awareness building. The United Nations and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Fund have therefore created a special toolkit which aims to identify and showcase the important role sports play in mobilising support and creating public awareness of the SDGs,” Paul Poole explained in a release issued late last week. (See release here.)

The toolkit is aimed at relevant stakeholders including United Nations entities, Member States, sports-related organisations and agencies, associations, foundations, civil society and the private sector.

The toolkit presents a number of case studies that illustrate how sports can help achieve SDGs such as ending poverty; ending hunger and achieving food security and improved nutrition; make cities and human settlements more safe, resilient and sustainable; and achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls, he added.

QSI International School Phuket

“The toolkit also looks at the private sector as active partners in driving positive change and highlights the innovations and creativeness of global companies like Coca-Cola to reach the far corners of the world. It is argued that this kind of resilient approach can help form the most dynamic and transformational solutions to addressing the SDGs,” Mr Poole said.

Mr Poole also pointed out that, after reviewing a number of case studies and examples of sports as a tool to achieve the SDGs, the toolkit concludes with a number of recommendations for stakeholders, including:

• Sports programmes should develop strategies that address multiple SDGs using the same resources.

• Cross-sector partnerships should be pursued to encourage the formation of alliances between sectors to address development gaps that governments are unable to address.

• Knowledge and expertise exchange and sharing between development sectors and sports stakeholders must be encouraged.

• There should be more funding for inclusive sports and development programmes. The private sector has a big role to play in this part.

• Governments should create policies that increasingly favour and encourage collaborations and partnerships in order to incentivise and fast-track the attainment of sustainable development through sports.

Working with Mr Yeomans, The Sponsorship Experts offer insights, strategic consultancy and executive learning to rights holders helping them create and structure rights that support the UN goals and are attractive to Millennials and Gen Z, Mr Poole explained.

“We help rights holders understand how the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) impact them and how they can use these SDGs to build the future of their business to make a difference.

Rights holders aligning themselves with the SDGs are extremely attractive to brands and have an edge of over those that are not aligned,” he said.

“Hundreds of large companies are fully committed to the SDGs including: adidas, Aviva, Barclay’s, Danone, HSBC, McDonald’s, Nestle, Nike, Pepsico, Puma, Sky and Unilever… to name a few.

“The goals will create an estimated US$11 trillion in value for the companies that get their priorities right and communicate their work effectively to investors, consumers and governments,” he added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Expert speakers at AustCham event to highlight ‘Doing business in Asean’
Banyan Tree Phuket announces two strategic hires to lead the sales and marketing team
Thai MICE to chase Big Data
THAI 2018 losses deepen to B11.6bn
B5.5bn Beach Plaza multi-hotel project underway
Russians, Chinese lead foreign arrivals to Thailand
Developer Noble issues dividend on the back of strong results
Gerd Kotlorz appointed General Manager of Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach
Innovative real estate to take spotlight PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards
Thailand sponsorship market grows by 19%
Central takes hold in Patong
ACT flags airport graft risk
Due diligence: The key factor in choosing a financial adviser
IHG acquires Six Senses in US$300mn cash buyout
Online hotel booking giants to make major changes after UK probe

 

Phuket community
Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

Poor Khun Woralak is gonna take the bulk of the hit on this. And yeah, as if a 26 year old Thai girl...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings

So, 7 guys acting like lifeguards and calling themselves "Patong Baywatch" drive up at 4-A...(Read More)

Australian pope aide Cardinal Pell convicted of paedophilia

The Vatican will never honestly and openly deal with such shameful crimes. Rotten to the core for ce...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

An excellent example on point alf, from a poster who says that nominee sharholders not illegal. I ha...(Read More)

Snakes on the move in Kathu

To be fair it's worth saying that both locations back directly onto the snakes' natural habi...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout still free to roam

Good on you PN for following up on the story. Keep it coming. Personally I'm disgusted not ju...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

"Shutting down Phuket like Boracay"That would be the end for the PN probably and therefore...(Read More)

Mayor opens the 21st Phuket Food Festival at Saphan Hin

Gal,you could set a good example by going there with your own tupperware and a cotton bag....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

Time to shift attention to Kamala. The middle khong is full of black water at the moment and the ste...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

Phuket should be shut down like Boracay until infrastructure is built. That would never happen here...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
QSI Food Competition 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
Sunday Brunch Club
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019

 