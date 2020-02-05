Splash Beach Resort accredited as five-star Thailand MICE venue

PHUKET: Splash Beach Resort, Maikhao Phuket has been accredited five-star resort standard by the Thailand Hotel Standard Foundation.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 5 February 2020, 04:34PM

Splash Beach Resort Managing Director John O’Shea with the award at the THA 5-star Certificate Ceremony Event in Bangkok. Photo; Supplied

The recognition was bestowed by Thailand Hotel Association (THA) President Supawan Tanomkieatipum at THA’s Certificate Presentation Ceremony during the 18th Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) and THA Conference 2020 at Samyan Mitrtown in Bangkok.

The accreditation followed a resort inspection and audit by the association’s respective committees last year.

The resort has also recently received Thailand MICE Venue Standard (TMVS) certified by Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) with a standard tool in place to systematically measure the quality of venues for hosting MICE events in Thailand and ensure that MICE & Events planners can run MICE businesses following international standards, said an announcement by the resort.

“With the resort’s key features for MICE and Weddings, Splash Beach Resort offers various event venues including beachfront options and up to 1,000sqm pillar-less Conference Centre in Phuket and has been catering for 7,900 delegates for MICE business from October 2018 – October 2019 and expecting at least 1,200 delegates during 1st quarter of 2020,” the resort noted.

Splash Beach Resort on Maikhao Phuket is owned and operated by CCD Hotel & Resort Limited.

John O’Shea, the resort’s Managing Director and a veteran hotelier with over 40-year experience with Starwood and Langham, is passionate and together with the owners will continue to bring the resort to the next level, the said the announcement.

“We are focused on continually improving our integrated destination on Maikhao beach and adding new future facilities that will enhance the resort. We have already opened some spectacular new Pool Villas and other projects planned are new restaurants, night club, kids club, beach club and spa” Mr O’Shea said.

The resort is also planning to extend its already comprehensive conference facilities which would make it becomes the largest and most versatile conference space on the island of Phuket, the resort announcement noted.