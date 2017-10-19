The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Spirit mediums called to report blood diseases as Phuket Vegetarian Festival begins

PHUKET: All people taking part in this year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival, including Ma Song spirit mediums, who are known to have any blood diseases have been urged to report their conditions to the Chinese shrines where they are taking part in the festivities.

culture, Chinese, tourism,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 19 October 2017, 06:07PM

All people who are likely to come into contact with blood during this year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival, including the Ma Song spirit mediums themselves, have been urged to report any blood diseases they may be carrying. Photo: Mark Knowles / file
All people who are likely to come into contact with blood during this year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival, including the Ma Song spirit mediums themselves, have been urged to report any blood diseases they may be carrying. Photo: Mark Knowles / file

The call came at Jui Tui Shrine yesterday evening (Oct 18) where Radeepat Chatwet, the Head of Phuket office of the Department of Disease Control oversaw precautions for cleanliness and prevention of disease and infection ahead of the festival, which begins this evening (Oct 19).

Preparations were underway for the annual vegetarian festival yesterday morning with shops, stalls, and restaurants already being set up around Jui Tui Shrine in Phuket Town.

“As there is blooding and bodily piercings [during the festival], all persons must check if they have blood diseases, and any who do must report to the shrine,” Ms Radeepat said.

“All persons conducting piercings must protect themselves and others by wearing gloves and replacing them each time someone comes into contact with them,” she added.

Ms Radeepat also called for good food hygiene practices during the nine-day festival, when large crowds gather together to enjoy the huge range of vegetarian dishes on offer.

“Those who eat and buy food vegetarian food at the festival should clean their containers and vegetables every time before consuming. Consumption of clean food should be ensured,” Ms Radeepat said.

C and C Marine

The festival which begins this evening with the raising of the Go Teng poles at participating Chinese shrines across the island at around sunset today so the the Nine Emperor Gods may descend from the heavens to join the festival.

The opening days of the festival are traditionally observed with prayers and merit-making before the street processions and the well-known acts of testament to the Gods begin, such as fire walking, bladed ladder climbing, among other feats.

This year the festival will hold a mass prayer at Sanam Chai field in Phuket Town on Saturday (Oct 21) to commemorate the passing of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. (See story here.)

The famous street processions held as part of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival this year will be held on one day only of the nine-day festival in respect of the Royal Funeral for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. (See story here.)

Also, all people taking part in this year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival have been asked to refrain from throwing firecrackers and to tone done the face piercings in order to be respectful of the Royal Funeral of the late King Bhumibol. (See story here.)

The event celebrates the beliefs of the Chinese community in Phuket that abstinence from meat, alcohol, sex and stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar honours the gods and will deliver devotees good health and an elevated state of spirituality.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Patong nightclub operator sacked over shooting incident

Yep good idea, he should look to foreigners for guidance as he hasn't a clue!...(Read More)

One dead, one injured in Phuket 22-wheeler hit-and-run

Oh sorry to offend your sensitivities but there is nothing good or positive to say about it. I See the insanity on a daily basis, they drive with no r...(Read More)

One dead, one injured in Phuket 22-wheeler hit-and-run

As someone never gets tired of telling us all the time that Thailand is an uncivilized,undeveloped,third world country,why the need of reminding us th...(Read More)

Phuket land owners' refusal to sell stalls U-Turn flyover projects

It is all so easy to say,as long as you don't own the property!BTW,who needs a flyover?According to all the doomsayers here and all the upcoming{w...(Read More)

One dead, one injured in Phuket 22-wheeler hit-and-run

After reading the article of PN I just feel very sorry for the motorcyclist. No hateful scorn and/or vitriol. Just all about some thai people who h...(Read More)

Patong nightclub operator sacked over shooting incident

Happenings so far prove that safety of visitors was not a prominent issue, as usual. But than, it is not direct responsibility of the owner Keesin. ...(Read More)

Phuket land owners' refusal to sell stalls U-Turn flyover projects

There we go again! Same as property owners around Chalong circle! What is that between thai government and thai property owners not to come to a agre...(Read More)

Phuket beach safety plunges as surfer rescues ‘safety official’

Can you imagine? Present and future Phuket beach tourists have to read that a local surfer has to rescue a tourist and a 'rescue official' who...(Read More)

Man, 51, drowns at Karon Beach

It is essential when you get a rescued swimmer conscious again to put him/her immediately at breathing apparatus, because the long tissues mostly are ...(Read More)

Patong nightclub operator sacked over shooting incident

I would strongly suggest that Khun Preechawut hire as security consultants the experts posting here. So much expertise going to waste....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.