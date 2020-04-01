Kata Rocks
Spirit figures help village keep out infection

Spirit figures help village keep out infection

THAILAND: Hmong people at a village in Phop Phra district have taken stringent precautions against catching COVID-19, including seeking help from divine spirits, which are represented by masked wooden figures.

Coronaviruscorruptionhealthculture
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 1 April 2020, 05:15PM

A wooden spirit figure, wearing a face mask, at the entrance to Kao Ruam Thai Pattana village in Tak. Photo: Assawin Pinitwong

A wooden spirit figure, wearing a face mask, at the entrance to Kao Ruam Thai Pattana village in Tak. Photo: Assawin Pinitwong

The spirit figures have been placed on each side of the entrance road to Kao Ruam Thai Pattana village in tambon Ruam Thai Pattana of Phop Phra district.

Wathanyu Wongmeechok, 42, the village headman, said the entrance has been manned around the clock since March 22, screening people travelling in and out to halt the spread of the virus.

All people entering and leaving have their temperature checked and must wear a face mask.

He said the wooden figures at the entrance were carved from tree trunks and represent local divine spirits. They would help prevent evil from entering the village, and protect the people from danger. The figures were purified in a sacred ritual performed by the village elders before being put in place.

Wichit Amponrungroj, chairman of the Ruam Thai Pattana tambon administration organisation, said the village checkpoint had been supplied with a thermoscanner, rubber gloves, face masks and hand sanitising gel.

Phuket community
Turtles hatch at Thai Muang, more hatchlings expected in Phuket within days

This made me smile. What a fun diversion. Thank you....(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

The best outcome for hotel closures is that less raw sewage will flow into the sea......(Read More)

All six new Phuket confirmed COVID-19 cases worked or visited Bangla Rd, total cases hit 75

" or visiting Bangla Rd in Patong," what, did they just suddenly appear on Soi Bangla... ...(Read More)

Compromise for crossing the bridges upheld as national police chief visits Phuket Check Point

All this weak compromising of Phuket Government is not contributing to get the virus situation under...(Read More)

Governor warns of fake news for April Fool’s

Here's some fake news... the governor is intelligent. ...(Read More)

All six new Phuket confirmed COVID-19 cases worked or visited Bangla Rd, total cases hit 75

So, the 'Sleep with me hotel' with 200 rooms for persons under investigation is full since t...(Read More)

Nine million fit for B5,000 stimulus relief

Wow, who believes that Government was able in just 2 days time to decide that only 9 out of 21.7 mil...(Read More)

Compromise for crossing the bridges upheld as national police chief visits Phuket Check Point

People in and out Phuket, with or without a train of many cars. People from Phang Nga province who w...(Read More)

Patong residents urged to self-quarantine, door-to-door checks to begin

Papa Paul, i believe the sleep with me hotel rooms are for doctors and healthg workers in Patong. So...(Read More)

Compromise for crossing the bridges upheld as national police chief visits Phuket Check Point

So long as those crucial construction supplies are being let through then we can all rest easy. When...(Read More)

 

