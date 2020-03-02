Spinner dolphins impress off Similan islands

PHUKET: Officers at the Mu Ko Similan Islands National Park are urging all boat operators in the area to exercise caution as a huge pod of about 100 Spinner dolphins has been spotted in park waters.

marineanimalsenvironmentnatural-resourcestourismtransportwildlife

By The Phuket News

Monday 2 March 2020, 05:38PM

The huge pod of about 100 Spinner dolphins was spotted about two miles from the main island in the park earlier today (Mar 2). Photo: Pui of Like Andaman Co Ltd / Similan Islands National Park

The huge pod of about 100 Spinner dolphins was spotted about two miles from the main island in the park earlier today (Mar 2). Photo: Pui of Like Andaman Co Ltd / Similan Islands National Park

The huge pod of about 100 Spinner dolphins was spotted about two miles from the main island in the park earlier today (Mar 2). Photo: Pui of Like Andaman Co Ltd / Similan Islands National Park

National park officers were informed at 10am today (Mar 2) by Like Andaman tour company guide “Pui” that the large pod of dolphins was seen about two nautical miles from the main island in the park.

The dolphins were seen leaping out of the water and playing, putting on a show for the tourists on board, the officers reported.

The school of dolphins found today follows National Park Protection Officer Adul Daraphai reporting spotting a group of false killer whales swimming with about 50-60 dolphins in park waters around Pusar Rock and Koh Payu on Saturday (Feb 29).

In a notice posted today, officers at the Similan Islands National Park urged tour boat companies to proceed with caution.

“If they see these marine animals near the boat, don’t let boat propellers harm these animals. During this time of year there are many marine animals found in the Similan Islands,” the notice said.

“As for tourists, please strictly refrain from feeding these animals. Do not throw garbage into the sea and importantly, please refrain from carrying plastic bags into national parks around the country,” park officers added.