Spikers face uphill task as third week battles start

VOLLEYBALL: The Thai women’s team need a good start in the third week of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on home soil against the Netherlands at Hua Mark Indoor Stadium tomorrow (June 28) to stand any chance of reaching the finals.

Volleyball
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 27 June 2023, 09:10AM

Thailand captain Piyanut Pannoy (left) takes a selfie with teammate Ajcharaporn Kongyot (right) and a fan. Photo: Bangkok Post

Both Thailand and the Dutch could only claim two wins in eight matches in the first two weeks of the preliminary round.

The Thais sit 13th, one place behind the Netherlands, in the 16-team tournament, reports the Bangkok Post.

With two wins and eight points, the duo will need to be nearly perfect this week in Bangkok in order to make a final push for the finals and starting on the right foot would be of great help.

In this week’s Pool 6, Thailand, coached by Danai Sriwacharamaytakul, will also face third-placed Turkey, fifth-ranked Brazil and No.7 Japan.

Italy, Croatia and Canada are also in the pool.

The preliminary phase features three weeks of competition, with each of the 16 teams playing 12 matches.

The top-eight teams after the preliminary round qualify for the final phase, which will be held in Arlington, Texas, in the US from July 12-16.

The Americans are already guaranteed a spot.

Thailand, who made history last year when they entered the top-eight tournament for the first time, lost all their matches in the second week in Brazil where they were defeated by Germany, the USA, Serbia and Croatia.

Sections of Thai fans have criticised their own national side following their poor results in the second week.

This led to certain players, particularly Pornpun Guedpard, hitting back at the critics.

Thai star Ajcharaporn Kongyot has said fans can criticise them but at the moment they also need moral support. “Don’t lose hope in us,” she said.

The Thais are led by captain Piyanut Pannoy whose teammates include Pornpun, Ajcharaporn, Chatchu-On Moksri, Pimpichaya Kokram, Thatdao Nuekjang and Hattaya Bamrungsuk. They are dubbed the “Magnificent Seven”.

