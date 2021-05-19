The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Spieth, McIlroy seek milestones as Kiawah tests PGA elite

Spieth, McIlroy seek milestones as Kiawah tests PGA elite

GOLF: One of the world’s most formidable courses will test golf’s greatest players when the PGA Championship begins tomorrow (May 20) at wind-swept Kiawah Island in South Carolina, USA, the longest layout in major tournament history.

Golf
By AFP

Wednesday 19 May 2021, 09:48AM

Rory McIlroy is aiming to repeat his 2012 PGA victory at Kiawah Island to claim his first major triumph in seven years. Photo: AFP.

Rory McIlroy is aiming to repeat his 2012 PGA victory at Kiawah Island to claim his first major triumph in seven years. Photo: AFP.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth chases a career Grand Slam while four-time major champion Rory McIlroy tries to repeat his 2012 PGA victory at Kiawah Island to claim his first major triumph in seven years.

There’s also every chance the elite field of 156, including 35 major winners, will be humbled by the 7,876-yard Ocean Course, where fickle winds swap direction to baffle the best of ballstrikers.

“It’s going to be a challenging course. It’s going to test all of us,” American Billy Horschel said. “And I think it’s going to make a lot of us look like fools this week.”

Deep grass, sandy waste areas and marshlands that might be dubbed swamp in less wealthy neighborhoods await errant shots near the oceanside.

“Getting onto those greens in regulation is going to be very important this week,” Spieth said

“This week I think it’ll be more about hitting middle of greens and then taking advantage of par-5s.”

Organisers can play forward tees to make certain holes play different ways on different days, forcing more shot selection and club choice decisions onto players already feeling tension from conditions.

“For the sake of our sanity, I believe they’re going to use a couple forward tees,” third-ranked Jon Rahm of Spain said.

“When you have a place like this that’s narrow targets and windy, you’ve got to pick a shot and be fully committed to it, otherwise it’s going to be impossible to get around this golf course.”

Whoever walks off with the US$1.98 million (B62mn) top prize from an $11mn total purse will have earned it.

“For the guys who get their eye in this week, there’s opportunity for good scores,” 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia said.

“But for the guys who struggle, there are probably going to be big scores on the board.”

Spieth, who snapped a four-year win drought last month in Texas, could become only the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam and the first to do so by winning a PGA.

McIlroy, who ended his 18-month win drought two weeks ago at Quail Hollow, hopes to build on that victory on a course where he has already tasted major success.

Brightview Center

“I’m happy with where my game is,” McIlroy said. “I can see myself shooting good scores on this golf course.

“If I play my game somewhat close to the best of my ability, I’m sure I’ll have a good chance.”

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, will be looking for safe landing spots and picking his moments to attack very carefully.

“Especially on the holes that are downwind, it’s where can I miss it in order to have an easy chance to make par,” Reed said. “You have to be playing from the fairway but your short game has to be tight.”

About the mental game

Second-ranked Justin Thomas could overtake fellow American Dustin Johnson for the world number one spot this week with a victory if Johnson, finishes worse than alone in fifth.

Johnson has been a runner-up in the past two PGA Championships and was third in 2018.

“In terms of my golf game, I feel really good about it,” Thomas said. “I’ve been practicing hard. I feel like I’ve been close but just not quite putting it together.

“It’s a very difficult test and it’s really just going to be about your mental game and your patience throughout the week.”

Thomas will play alongside four-time major winners McIlroy and Brooks Koepka for the first two rounds.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa will play Friday and Saturday alongside reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and last month’s Masters winner, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.

World number four Xander Schauffele hopes this will be a breakthrough week for his first major title. He has eight top 10s in 15 major starts, including runner-up efforts at the 2018 British Open and 2019 Masters and a share of third last month at Augusta National.

“All the failed attempts are hopefully going to lead to success at some point,” Schauffele said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fury-Joshua fight in jeopardy
Kane wants to leave Spurs
Goalkeeper to goalscorer as Alisson rescues Liverpool
Over 80% of Japanese oppose Olympics this summer, says poll
Leicester beat Chelsea to claim first FA Cup
Tuchel eyes first Chelsea trophy as Leicester chase FA Cup history
COVID-hit Thais given ‘special exemption’
Conor McGregor tops Forbes 2020 sporting rich list
Indoor and Martial Arts Games moved
Man City clinch Premier League title after United loss
Fulham relegated from Premier League after Burnley loss
Man City title party on hold as Baggies drop
Rugby helping local disadvantaged children tackle life skills
Hamilton pinches Spanish victory from Verstappen with daring dash
Emotional Ariya storms home to win Honda LPGA Thailand

 

Phuket community
Phuket lifts restriction on restaurants’ opening hours

Still no restaurants open after 9 though..is this just hearsay? where is the copy of this order ?...(Read More)

Phuket lifts restriction on restaurants’ opening hours

Thank you Kurt, for that important clarification that the current (05 19 2021) curfew is a request, ...(Read More)

Prayut puts brakes on walk-in jabs

Get on the bus, get on the bus, and this guy was an Army Officer! God help anyone he may have had to...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine for domestic arrivals not vaccinated, unable to prove COVID-negative

Day trippers are not immune from passing on SARS CoV-2 so to let them in for a 12 hour period is a...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine for domestic arrivals not vaccinated, unable to prove COVID-negative

@KayCherter. A good question! Guess Phuket Officialdom is speechless when they read it. Will set up ...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine for domestic arrivals not vaccinated, unable to prove COVID-negative

@KayChester. Both of them?...(Read More)

Rawai metes out exercise as punishment for not wearing face mask

The policy enforcement is NOT Police enforcement. These 'officials' have no law enforcement ...(Read More)

Phuket lifts restriction on restaurants’ opening hours

The present curfew is a Governor's request, not a order. One is free to be out any time....(Read More)

Prayut puts brakes on walk-in jabs

Why they not say that there are no vaccines? Than it feels less 'flip-flopping'. If there ar...(Read More)

Kids get free internet for studying at home

How is that 'free internet for study' going to work? Full days, or just a number of hours? D...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential

 