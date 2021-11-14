BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Speedier testing for arrivals likely

Speedier testing for arrivals likely

BANGKOK: The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has yet to decide if antigen test kits (ATKs) will replace the RT-PCR test for fully vaccinated international travellers to allow them to travel straight to their destinations.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 14 November 2021, 04:30PM

Tourist boats have returned to the Chao Phraya River with this vessel ferrying passengers towards the Memorial Bridge. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

Tourist boats have returned to the Chao Phraya River with this vessel ferrying passengers towards the Memorial Bridge. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

The use of ATKs to screen visitors from 63 countries is being proposed to shorten queues as higher numbers of arrivals are expected ahead of the next phase of reopening next month, reports the Bangkok Post.

Currently, fully vaccinated travellers from the nations being considered are required to have an RT-PCR test upon arrival and stay in a hotel overnight for the results, which generally take six to eight hours to process.

Rapid screening was said to be among issues related to the forthcoming quarantine-free tourism scheme, or Test & Go, brought to the attention of the CCSA meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday (Nov 12).

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the issue is being considered by authorities as he went on to report the outcome of the reopening after almost two weeks.

He said the number of in-bound tourists infected with the virus was low, at 0.35%. Of 34,978 visitors, only 41 were infected with the virus. The top three arrivals were from the US with over 4,200, Germany (3,890) and the UK (2,011).

According to the CCSA’s Facebook, since the Nov 1 opening, a total of 147,503 people have registered to enter the country, with 63% approved, 14% rejected and 23% still under consideration.

Travel applications have been rejected for a number of reasons including failing to meet hotel booking and health insurance requirements.

During the first week, Thailand Pass which replaced the certificate of entry (COE) system also experienced hiccups resulting in QR codes generated for visitors being unreadable by machines. The document examination process had to be done manually.

During the second phase, beginning on Dec 1, rapid screening has been proposed to replace the RT-PCR test for visitors at their hotels. In the third phase, slated for Jan 1 if all goes well, a shorter quarantine period has been proposed for non-vaccinated travellers.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said while he has no objection to the proposed use of ATKs to replace the RT-PCR test, it needs to wait pending discussions.

He said the government is trying its best to provide convenience to visitors but it must not be at the expense of public safety.

Meanwhile, Gen Prayut ordered the setting up of a tourism panel to address issues faced by international visitors following the introduction of the new Thailand Pass system, according to government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

He said the task force would work to streamline the travel and health requirements for both Thai and foreign travellers as the country prepares to add more countries to the quarantine-free list.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

World Specialised Expo can change face of Phuket tourism, says PTA
Search for man who jumped from bridge continues
New Govt committee to sustainably address overpriced lottery tickets
Putin: Russia has ‘nothing to do’ with Belarus-Poland crisis
Anutin defends his fourth COVID shot
Phuket Opinion: The Light Rail can wait
Phuket marks 45 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Governor to present ‘Phuket Health Smart City’ plan to Cabinet
CCSA advisor concerned about Bangkok case numbers
MRTA moves forward with Phuket light rail
Blitz on smoky cars to curb PM2.5 smog
Wet weather to continue
US journalist detained in Myanmar jailed for 11 years
Motorbike rider jumps off Phuket bridge
Prosecutors to indict ‘Joe Ferrari’

 

Phuket community
Anutin defends his fourth COVID shot

Kurt, guess again. Switzerland does accept Sinopharm for entry but not for free travel. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Light Rail can wait

About as corrupt as all the farangs who feed it by skirting immigration needs by use of agents what ...(Read More)

Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast

Stay healthy due to the variable weather. Stick to providing the weather forecast I think ..... ...(Read More)

Blitz on smoky cars to curb PM2.5 smog

Just alone on Phuket are a few thousand cars/busses/lorries emitting black smoke. It has not the int...(Read More)

Anutin defends his fourth COVID shot

For Switzerland mr Anutin just received 1 vaccination so far, as over there Sinovac is not recognise...(Read More)

Phuket marks 45 new COVID cases, two more deaths

So we have infections reported for "SandBox" and "Test & Go" arrivals, but z...(Read More)

Anutin defends his fourth COVID shot

This is the greatest nonsense-sale of the month by Anutin. Is anyone buying it? If there are any res...(Read More)

MRTA moves forward with Phuket light rail

Phuket is in time of economic hardship and misery among Phuketians. There is much extra work to do d...(Read More)

MRTA moves forward with Phuket light rail

The only reason I can think of that this rail will not run down the electrical wire pylon path alre...(Read More)

Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars

Bars are extremely efficient at spreading respiratory diseases. People are in close proximity, talki...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thanyapura
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Exotic Fishing Thailand
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket

 