Speedboat deaths spark safety push

BANGKOK: The Transport Ministry has ordered the Harbour Department to tighten safety measures after a speedboat collision in Phuket killed two Russian children and injured 19 Russian tourists on Monday (Feb 10).

tourism transport marine Safety accidents death Russian
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 12 February 2020, 10:12AM

The badly damaged front section of Seastar Co’s ‘Payan 5’ is seen here after the speedboat collided with another vessel leaving a marina in Phuket on Monday. Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate said Harbour Department officials are stepping up their investigation and questioning the captains of both boats involved, to establish the exact cause of the accident.

The captains have been charged with reckless driving causing death and injury.

Their permits have also been revoked.

To avoid such tragedies in future, the department has been ordered to overhaul boat safety measures and ensure that captains and operators meet its standards, Mr Atirat said.

A speed limit of five knots has been imposed on certain canals, most of which are narrow and shallow, he added.

The Overseas Property Show

The ministry has also ordered the Phuket Marine Office to conduct safety-awareness courses for boat captains and asked operators to ensure their skippers strictly abide by the law.

“Those who defy the laws will see their helmsman certificates revoked for two years,” Mr Atirat warned.

 

Read original story here.

 

Phuket community
Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage

Clearly Insp K has never served in the military despite displaying his 'expert' knowledge ye...(Read More)

Thailand denies Westerdam cruise ship entry

@ goldwing ! Your figures are complete nonsense. If you cite figures from other news outlets,at leas...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

Children were killed, will this has a follow up in Court? Conviction, Prison time? Of course not, th...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

Don't use the the titel 'captain', it are just maritime uneducated boat drivers. We als...(Read More)

Coronavirus spreads fear and racism worldwide

The article is a bit out of reach of K's mentality.It also does not mention any government offic...(Read More)

Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage

The thai internal army national security is a farce. And yes, the blame is on the army. Army automa...(Read More)

Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage

....blocking any democratic process in the country called Thailand. Yes, blame is on the thai army....(Read More)

Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage

Well, it seems this top General was served well ( 'have your arms ready, soldiers' he said a...(Read More)

Nine suspects arrested in slew of Phuket drug raids, three found with illegal firearms

I always write it: Phuket remains sinking 'under' drugs and illegal weapons. And without a ...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

“As to the cause of the accident, we believe that one of them was driving too fast,” he noted. ...(Read More)

 

