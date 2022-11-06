British International School, Phuket
Speed pill prices plunge to B2 each

BANGKOK: Methamphetamine pills, which cost as much as B300 apiece in Thailand just a few years ago, can now be had for as little as B2 each, say police who arrested a drug suspect in Lop Buri.

drugscrime
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 6 November 2022, 09:45AM

Photo: Apichit Jinakul / file

The revelation followed a sting operation on Thursday (Nov 3) in which undercover officers in Muang district paid a 24-year-old dealer B4,000 and received a plastic bag containing 2,000 speed pills in return, reports the Bangkok Post.

The transaction took place on Naraesuan Rd, near the 3rd Special Forces Regiment base. It followed the arrest of two other suspects with 168 meth pills on Thursday morning at a house in Muang district.

After questioning the pair, police set out in search of the third suspect, later identified as Wiraphat ‘Mac’ Saelee. He has now been detained at the Muang Lop Buri police station along with Manus Chanta and Bangorn Chanchampa, the suspects from the first arrest.

Prices of methamphetamine have been plunging in light of the “extreme volumes” being produced in the region, most of it in lawless pockets of Myanmar, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

In a report released in June this year, the agency said that more than 1 billion methamphetamine tablets were seized in East and Southeast Asia in 2021. 

“Organised crime syndicates and armed groups have exploited the pandemic and political instability in the Golden Triangle and border areas of Myanmar to expand production the past year,” said Jeremy Douglas, the UNODC regional representative based in Bangkok.

“There are very few drug labs found in the region outside the Triangle anymore, the supply continues to surge, and governments and agencies continue to report the same source.”

In September of this year, police in the northeastern province of Maha Sarakham arrested a drug suspect and confiscated 600 meth pills. During questioning, the suspect told police that she was selling them at B7.50 each.

Phuket community
OTOP Market for Loy Krathong underway

What, Where, When? These 3 questions must be answered when featuring an event. No opening/closing ti...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Money Road

this article nailed perfectly.. wonder who will be there for the opening picture? will the clown Nar...(Read More)

Three dead, two injured in Rawai accident

you want a policy against farangs renting big bike - but how about a policy Thais dont do crazy u-tu...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

@Tompa52, let us not talk about a not started tunnel project. First things first. Finish repairs Ka...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

Dek, I think it's important to let people know the full story of Prab Keesin. Unless readers wer...(Read More)

Government defends foreign land ownership proposal

'Elderly' Expats are not interested in throwing a $1 million in exchange for a 1 rai land ow...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

@Timothy If there are already so many articles about that person as you say , why do you want to s...(Read More)

Driver injured in Kathu wet road crash

A few things for sure. The power pole was not speeding, was not under influence of alcohol or drugs....(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

Dek, there are many articles that could be Patched together to inform people of Khun Prab's back...(Read More)

Three dead, two injured in Rawai accident

So so sad. I knew the thai girl. A beautiful happy girl with her life in front of her. I am sad for ...(Read More)

 

