Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Spectrum of the Seas’ sparks environmental worries in Phuket

‘Spectrum of the Seas’ sparks environmental worries in Phuket

PHUKET: Relevant officials have been asked to look into the environmental issues of Phuket accepting cruise liners after beach-goers spotted clouds of smoke released by the ‘Spectrum of the Seas’ cruise liner on its regular visit to Patong today (Apr 8).

transporttourismmarineenvironment
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 8 April 2023, 06:15PM

‘Spectrum of the Seas’ in Patong Bay on Saturday (Apr 8). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

‘Spectrum of the Seas’ in Patong Bay on Saturday (Apr 8). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

‘Spectrum of the Seas’ in Patong Bay on Saturday (Apr 8). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

‘Spectrum of the Seas’ in Patong Bay on Saturday (Apr 8). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

‘Spectrum of the Seas’ in Patong Bay on Saturday (Apr 8). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

‘Spectrum of the Seas’ in Patong Bay on Saturday (Apr 8). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

‘Spectrum of the Seas’ in Patong Bay on Saturday (Apr 8). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

‘Spectrum of the Seas’ in Patong Bay on Saturday (Apr 8). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

‘Spectrum of the Seas’ in Patong Bay on Saturday (Apr 8). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

‘Spectrum of the Seas’ in Patong Bay on Saturday (Apr 8). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Foreign arrivals to Phuket by marine transport in March. Image: Phuket Immigration

Foreign arrivals to Phuket by marine transport in March. Image: Phuket Immigration

« »

The ‘Spectrum of the Seas’ was the first cruise liner to arrive in Phuket in 2022 and resume regular trips to the island from Singapore. The  168,666-tonne vessel with to 6,000 passengers and crew returned to Patong this morning but instead of regular exalted cheers provoked environmental worries. 

Foreign tourists and local beach operators noticed thick smoke released by the vessel and were “affected by it”, reports of the ’Spectrum of the Seas’ visit say. 

“There was a lot of criticism as an operator of such a cruise ship should care about possible air pollution,” the reports added. 

According to “preliminary assumptions”, the smoke could be produced by the liner’s kitchen or diesel-powered generators. Regardless, local residents asked relevant officials “to take care of it urgently”.

The Pavilions Phuket

It was not specified if the smoke was any different from what the ’Spectrum of the Seas’ or any other liner produced before. 

According to Phuket Immigration, in March the island welcomed 12 cruise liners from abroad plus 79 private yachts. In total 27,316 people were registered as coming to Phuket by sea and passing immigration clearance here.

The top 5 nationalities of marine traffic entries were Singapore (7,986), Malaysia (5,663), United States (3,477), India (1,719) and Indonesia (1,492). 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

charles | 08 April 2023 - 23:21:46 

i think the cruise lines have a better record on environmental reductions than Phuket government will ever have  no black water is pumped from these ships

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: The shame of knowing
Russian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike crash
Phuket expects B4.5bn from tourism this Songkran
Alcohol ban in force in northern Phuket due to PPAO byelections
Mobile app driver confirmed as attacker in Karon taxi brawl
’Phuket Hero’ t-shirts on offer for blood donors
More Phuket Songkran events announced
Surin next target to have power cables buried in Phuket
Third Chinese arrested for illegal work in Phuket
Registration of Phuket candidates concludes without incidents
Legal Matters: Negotiate, Litigate or Arbitrate?
PPAO readies for Songkran Seven Days of Danger
Ukrainian woman summoned to police for anti-war graffiti
Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app
Chinese arrested for working illegally in Phuket

 

Phuket community
‘Spectrum of the Seas’ sparks environmental worries in Phuket

i think the cruise lines have a better record on environmental reductions than Phuket government wil...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

@rico you can own one rai of land if that land is worth more than 40,000,000 baht. But you can only ...(Read More)

Australian resort owner murdered in Krabi

@DeKaaskopp Reading the Thai news lifts your spirits. Where else would you find such a fascinating m...(Read More)

Australian resort owner murdered in Krabi

@Jimmy888 you are absolutely right. Land of fake smiles, liars, cheaters, and lazy people. I left a ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

And there goes the left nut !...(Read More)

Australian resort owner murdered in Krabi

In a couple of days, when the murder investigation is over, we will all be told that it was suicide ...(Read More)

Crackdown on Bolt, inDriver taxi-app drivers continues

I think Phuket residents who are forced to use overpriced cab services should write a collective let...(Read More)

Mobile app driver confirmed as attacker in Karon taxi brawl

PN pls follow up on the court verdict on 17th May... let see what other BS they will come up with or...(Read More)

Mobile app driver confirmed as attacker in Karon taxi brawl

InDrive and BOLT should be the only 2 app for taxi and other then that should only be Taxi Meter, li...(Read More)

Chinese arrested for working illegally in Phuket

Actually, promoting Phuket tourism to chinese tourists should include providing legal chinese tour g...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
Pacific Prime Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property

 