The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Environment
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Species in decline worldwide, humans at risk

animals, disasters, environment,

AFP

Saturday 24 March 2018, 10:54AM

A titi pigmeo monkey (Cebuella Pygmaea) is pictured at a zoo in Medellin, Colombia, which is hosting a major international biodiversity conference. Photo: AFP
A titi pigmeo monkey (Cebuella Pygmaea) is pictured at a zoo in Medellin, Colombia, which is hosting a major international biodiversity conference. Photo: AFP

Human activity has driven animals and plants into decline in every region of the world, putting our own well-being at risk by over-harvesting and polluting, a comprehensive species survey warned Yesterday (Mar 23).

Asia-Pacific fish stocks may run out by 2048 and more than half of Africa's bird and mammal species could be lost by 2100 unless drastic measures are taken, according to four comprehensive reports released at a major environmental conference in Medellin, Colombia.

Up to 90 percent of Asia-Pacific corals will suffer "severe degradation" by 2050, while in Europe and Central Asia, almost a third of known marine fish populations, and 42 percent of land animals and plants, are in decline.

In the Americas, just under a quarter of species assessed are at risk of extinction.

"This alarming trend endangers economies, livelihoods, food security and the quality of life of people everywhere," warned the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).

Compiled by nearly 600 scientists over three years, the reports underline that nature provides humans with food, clean water, energy, and regulates Earth's climate – just about everything we need to survive and thrive.

One of the reports found that Nature's contribution to people can be in the order of thousands of dollars per hectare per year.

"We're undermining our own future well-being," IPBES chairman Robert Watson said of the findings.

"Biodiversity continues to be lost across all of the regions of the globe. We're losing species, we're degrading ecosystems... if we continue 'business as usual', we will continue to lose biodiversity at increasing rates."

The IPBES assessment divided the world into four regions: the Americas, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Europe and Central Asia – the whole planet except for the Antarctic and the open seas.

Volunteer scientists combed through some 10,000 scientific publications for the most extensive biodiversity survey since 2005.

The findings were summarized in four reports approved by 129-member IPBES' member countries in Colombia. They contain guidelines for governments to make biodiversity-friendlier policies in future.

The texts make for grim reading, and come in the same week that the death of Sudan – the world's last northern white rhino male – served as a stark reminder of the stakes.

 

Mass extinction will continue 

For the Americas, the survey warned that species populations – already 31 percent smaller than when the first European settlers arrived – will have shrunk by about 40 percent by 2050.

An estimated 500,000 square kilometers of African land is estimated to be degraded, it added.

The continent will suffer "significant" plant losses, and its lakes will be 20-30 percent less productive by 2100.

In the European Union, meanwhile, only seven percent of marine species assessed had a "favorable conservation status".

"If we continue the way we are... the sixth mass extinction, the first one ever caused by humans, will continue," Watson old AFP.

Scientists say mankind's voracious consumption of biodiversity has unleashed the first mass species die-off since the demise of the dinosaurs -- only the sixth on our planet in half-a-billion years.

 

Demand will grow

In many places, climate change driven by burning fossil fuels for energy was worsening the loss of biodiversity, the reports found.

"Climate change for the last 30 years has been increasing its role in changing nature, changing the ability of how nature can contribute to human well-being, and it is by far the fastest-growing pressure," said Jack Rice, a co-author of the Americas report.

"It is likely by 2050, a generation away, climate change will be as strong a pressure as all the ways that we have historically converted natural lands to human-dominated systems."

 

There are plenty of hurdles ahead.

"Economic growth is going to continue. Population growth is going to continue to 2050, therefore demand for resources will grow," said Watson.

Even at best-case-scenario levels, global warming will continue adding to species loss, which will cause further degradation of ecosystems.

But the scientists point to possible solutions: creating more protected areas, restoring degraded zones, and rethinking subsidies that promote unsustainable agriculture.

Governments, businesses, and individuals must consider the impact on biodiversity when taking decisions on farming, fishing, forestry, mining, or infrastructure development.

Different regions will require different solutions, said Watson.

"It's not too late" to halt or even reverse some of the harm, he said.

"Can we stop all of it? No. Can we significantly slow it down? Yes," Watson said.

The IPBES will bring out a fifth report on the global state of soil, fast being degraded through pollution, forest-destruction, mining, and unsustainable farming methods that deplete its nutrients.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Four injured in bus crash on Kata hill, officials douse engine to prevent fire

At yes, bus safety crackdown in full effect..... great effort........(Read More)

Two killed, four injured in Phuket tour bus and pick-up collision in Krabi

So the crackdown on buses following the horror crash in Korat is going as well as was expected then ........(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard crisis leads to request for US ‘Level 3’ Travel Advisory warning

Only in Thailand could something so easy be made into such a farce. Just shows the affect of the “me me me” mentality....(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard crisis leads to request for US ‘Level 3’ Travel Advisory warning

Not a surprise. It will not be long before all nations will say Thailand too dangerous to go and insurance companies will stop insuring tourists in Th...(Read More)

Four injured in bus crash on Kata hill, officials douse engine to prevent fire

They need to give these buses a proper road worthiness inspect at least once a year as they are supposed to do, far to many brake failures for vehicle...(Read More)

NLA member’s son convicted of up-skirting in London

I don't believe the guy who stole the pictures off the wall even lost his job. Losing Face is a convenient excuse that allows you to disrespect ot...(Read More)

Phuket signs three-year foam container-free MoU

At least 90% of the foam boxes dished out on Phuket will have been sourced from a Makro store. There's not really anywhere else to get them after ...(Read More)

Phuket signs three-year foam container-free MoU

As thai officials get a press microphone under their nose become a 'non thinking speaking waterfall', the public can learn a lot So, now we k...(Read More)

Driver dead as water truck rolls Patong Hill hillside

Anyone who honestly expects a tunnel will ever be built is living in cloud cuckoo land. The money was made on 'feasibility studies' (over B40 ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.