Speaker MP looking at nude photo a ‘personal matter’

THAILAND: Parliament could not punish an MP seen looking at an “inappropriate” photo on his phone during a House meeting, because it was a personal matter, Speaker Chuan Leekpai said today (Sept 17).

politics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 17 September 2020, 02:45PM

Palang Pracharath MP for Chon Buri Ronnathep Anuwat claims political rivals set him up with a message containing a photo of a nude woman that he was seen looking at in parliament yesterday (Sept 16). Photo: Ronnathep Anuwat Facebook page

Palang Pracharath MP for Chon Buri Ronnathep Anuwat claims political rivals set him up with a message containing a photo of a nude woman that he was seen looking at in parliament yesterday (Sept 16). Photo: Ronnathep Anuwat Facebook page

However, if a complaint was lodged, parliament could consider whether the MP had breached the code of ethics for parliamentarians, Mr Chuan said.

Palang Pracharath MP for Chon Buri Ronnathep Anuwat was spotted by reporters looking at a photo of a naked woman on his phone while attending a meeting of the House yesterday to debate the government budget.

Mr Chuan said he would warn the MP in question to be more careful. He had previously told MPs to be careful what they do because the media is watching them.

However, he personally viewed the incident as a personal matter and not a contravention of parliamentary regulations. Therefore, the parliament could not punish the MP.

In the past, no complaints had been lodged regarding Mps’ looking at inappropriate photos in parliament. There were only complaints about MPs’ wearing inappropriate clothing in parliament, he said.

Mr Ronnathep today claimed he was beng targetted by political rivals intent on discrediting him.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Media reports that he was looking at a nude photo had badly affected him and his work. People now believed he used his mobile phone to look at photos of naked women, and this was stressful.

In fact, it was not what happened, he asserted. He was set up by a political rival.

He had received a message on his mobile phone seeking help while he was attending the House meeting yesterday. He opened the message, unaware it contained a nude photo.

The message was asking for money to buy food. When he saw the nude photo, he immediately deleted the message and the photo, Mr Ronnathep said.

He believed he was politically defamed, and declared that he had many political opponents.

Phuket community
Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas

Proof of payment in advance? In Thailand? Pay now, no guarantee that the accommodation is still open...(Read More)

Reopening to foreigners ‘not risky’

Obviously their's no more risk from letting foreigners in as there is from letting Thai's in...(Read More)

Reopening to foreigners ‘not risky’

In order to generate 12.36 billion baht 14,400 people would have to spend over 858,000 baht each. Wo...(Read More)

OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

Stevet....because they simply not care..they dont even care about their own people so you think they...(Read More)

Girl, 9, killed, seven injured as Phuket pickup wipes out

Sitting in back of pick up is against the law, and with good reason as we notice all the time. Ignor...(Read More)

Reopening to foreigners ‘not risky’

Sure Kurt...they are the only Airline which has received this dubious ,quarantaine certificate, ...b...(Read More)

Girl, 9, killed, seven injured as Phuket pickup wipes out

"The rain made the road slippery", yes it does, it always does, yet you still don't ta...(Read More)

Foreigners on non-immigrant visas urged to exploit loophole: Phuket Immigration

What is a valid and logic reason that present staying tourists can not join the new tourists in that...(Read More)

Frenchman arrested in Phuket for rape of British woman

Rape??? Meets him online then agrees to go back to a hotel room with him. Easy for women to cry rape...(Read More)

Reopening to foreigners ‘not risky’

Chartered flights direct from abroad to Thai destination. Eva Air, Lufthansa, etc doing direcht fli...(Read More)

 

